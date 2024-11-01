Jaguars, Anacondas battle today as T20 Action continues

2024 GCB BetCAGESports National T20 League….

-Demerara Pitbulls lead points table

Kaieteur Sports- Cinderella County franchises will clash today when they Essequibo Jaguars and Essequibo Anacondas tie up in the latest round of action of the GCB National T20 League bowling off today at Lusignan Ground.

Action has been on point to date as franchises continue to impress following the initial opening stages, with the Berbice Piranhas picking up a 3-wicket win in the last game round.

Demerara Hawks made just 138 in 19.1 overs with Shamar Yearwood (29) and Captain Junior Sinclair (46) carrying the batting.

Piranhas skipper Jonathan Rampersaud started with 4-20 as his team ended on 142-7 led by Seon Glasgow (50), Adrian Sukwah (28) and Narendra Persaud (22).

The Jaguars currently sit in second place with 4 points, followed by today’s opponents the Anacondas who occupy the third spot with 2 points.

The Chris Barnwell led Demerara Pitbulls remain in the top position with 4 points but could easily be bumped down the order following the outcome of today’s match.

Meanwhile, the Demerara Hawks and Berbice Caimans are the only two teams yet to register points following their two matches apiece played.

Today’s match bowl off at 13:00hrs.

(Jaguars, Anacondas battle today as T20 Action continues )