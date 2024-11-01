Everest Masters whip North Soesdyke Masters to finish top of the table after final league match of the BMC O50s Tournament

Latest update November 1st, 2024 12:59 AM
Nov 01, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- BIG MAN CRICKET O50s tournament continued last weekend with a solitary fixture in Demerara at the Enmore ground. In what was expected to be a keenly contested match ended up being more of a one-sided affair with Everest Masters putting on a clinical display against the previous table toppers, North Soesdyke. North Soesdyke Masters took first strike and managed a mediocre 139 for 9 off their full quota of 30 overs. The leading scorers were opener D. Persaud- 27, S. Persaud 24 and skipper Ronald Jaisingh 26*. Basil Persaud and Anil Beharry took 2 wickets apiece for the Everest Masters.
Basil Persaud and Sahadeo Hardaiow then provided a solid platform for the Everest Masters response putting on an opening partnership of 85 in 11 overs before they lost Basil for a well-played 30. Thereafter there was a slight wobble in the middle order when they lost Hiralall, Yadram and Lall in quick succession to be 109 for 4 after 15 overs. Hardaiow continued with his blistering innings of 81 before he fell when his team just required 4 runs for victory. Hardaiow’s innings contained 10 boundaries and 3 maximums.
Fixtures for the semis this weekend will see:
Saturday Nov 2nd from 11.00am – SF1- Jai Hind Jaguars vs Everest Masters @ Enmore with Umpires: Trevor Wharton & Sherica Campbell calling play.
SF2- North Soesdyke Masters vs East Coast Aash Decor @ Enterprise with Umpires Jai & Edwards in charge.
The points standing at the end of the final round is as follows:
(Everest Masters whip North Soesdyke Masters to finish top)
