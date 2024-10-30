Latest update October 30th, 2024 1:00 AM

Govt. to spend $63M more to build shed at newly commissioned $346M school

Oct 30, 2024 News

Kaieteur News-During the recent opening of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) Office, it was revealed that the government has set aside approximately $63 million to construct a recreational shed at the newly commissioned $346 million Northwest Secondary School.

The project which is being undertaken by the Ministry of Education has attracted bids from eight contractors whose bids are all below the engineer’s $63 million.

As previously reported, the Northwest Secondary School in Region One was recently commissioned after it was rebuilt following a fire that destroyed the school back in September 2021. It was reported that the two-storey state-of-the-art facility can accommodate 575 students and includes 23 classrooms, three science laboratories, a technical drawing room, four canteens, eight washroom facilities, and two modified elevators. Notably, at the opening bids were also read for the construction of the May 26 Nursery School, a project estimated to cost $60 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Education

