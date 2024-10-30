Crane residents still concerned about health risks due to seepage in homes

–EPA says no evidence of petroleum- based hydrocarbons

Kaieteur News-Residents of Crane, West Coast Demerara (WCD) are still concerned about their health in the face of information emanating from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that no petroleum-based hydrocarbons were found in samples taken from the seepage in their homes.

On Monday, the EPA said it believes the substance found in the flooring of the Crane residents is a form of hydroxide.

Added to this, in an interview with the Stabroek News that was published on October 29, 2024, Executive Director of the EPA, Kemraj Parsram claimed that while initial tests from the seepage found sulfur dioxide, a harmful substance (SO2), which according to the American Lung Association, is a gaseous air pollutant composed of sulfur and oxygen; the initial tests were inaccurate due malfunctioning equipment.

According to the American Lung Association, “SO2 forms when sulfur-containing fuel such as coal, petroleum oil, or diesel is burned.”

The Association said inhaling this gas can be extremely dangerous to human health causing wheezing, shortness of breath and chest tightness and other problems. Long-term exposure at high levels increases respiratory symptoms and reduces the ability of the lungs to function.”

Parsram said that the EPA will continue its investigations and inform the residents and public as more information becomes available. However, residents have expressed skepticism at the initial findings of the EPA.

Basmatie Singh, one of the affected residents, said she and her son are still experiencing irritation to their skin and eyes whenever they are near the living room in the lower flat of their house.

“We don’t know what to believe because first they say is sulfur dioxide. Now they change them mouth and say is not that because the machine not been working…” the woman said.

Singh said the agency visited her home on Monday to do follow-up examinations and monitoring and she was advised to keep the affected area of their home ventilated as the investigations continue.

Ms. Singh nevertheless stressed concerns for her health given there is no proper explanation given for the reaction that she and her son have been having as a result of the seepage.

The woman revealed a doctor’s report from her visit to the emergency room pointed out that she presented with Upper respiratory irritation, harsh sounds, shortness of breath, dry mouth, burning sensation in her face with numbness, stomach aches and weakness.

The hospital report noted that Singh’s symptoms were as a result of chemical reaction secondary to an unknown chemical.

“We still getting this like burning sensation when we near but we have the place more open out now so to keep it from happening…If this place lock up this thing does smell strong, strong…it burns your eyes and skin so me want to know what really going on…” Singh said.

To this end, the woman said that while the EPA and other agencies will continue with their investigations, she will be seeking a 2nd opinion from independent sources.

Nandanie Singh whose home also was subject to the mysterious seepage said that “the team from EPA who visited us told us to keep away from the area as much as possible and they will keep checking because they have not closed their investigation as yet.”

Attempts made by Kaieteur news to reach the EPA’s Executive Director on Tuesday for further clarity on the situation proved unsuccessful. However, in an invited comment, former Head of the EPA, Dr. Vincent Adams said that he has noted the EPA’s investigations included an analysis from Chemist and Senior Lecturer of the University of Guyana (UG) Patrick Etwaru.

“I have read about Mr. Etwaru’s findings and he would have given his professional opinion. I can’t say that I have any reason to doubt him… I have said that it is almost impossible for this leaking to be connected to the offshore activities,” Dr. Adams said.

The former EPA head, who has called for an independent investigation to be launched into the seepage at Crane, said that he could only hope that adequate analysis is done on the soil from nearby the affected homes.

Dr. Adams also expressed concerns about the management of the agency and their handling of the investigation.

“How can the EPA send its staff to take samples with equipment that is out of calibration, it speaks to the incompetent and mismanagement of the agency…. This is serious you can’t be playing with people’s lives like that,” he said.

Given the concerns of the residents, Dr. Adams agreed that there is no harm in getting a second professional opinion.

“A 2nd opinion is never a bad idea; I’m all for ensuring the safety of the residents. They have to be satisfied that their lives are not in jeopardy,” Dr. Adams.

The EPA said in a statement on Monday that the agency in collaboration with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), and the Ministry of Health (MOH) continued its investigation at Crane with follow-up air quality testing and collection of available samples of substances present at both locations on Monday, October 21, 2024.

According to the EPA, the analysis of the samples by Forensic Laboratory and the Pesticides and Toxic Chemicals Control Board (PTCCB) confirmed that no petroleum-based hydrocarbons were found in the samples.

“Physical observations and expert analysis also indicated that the substance found on the tiles was not petroleum-based,” the statement said.

Additionally, the agency noted that the air quality results indicated that the overall air quality is good and is within World Health Organization (WHO) standards for the locations assessed.

The EPA said that it has therefore advised affected residents to continue keeping the area ventilated to allow for proper air circulation.

The EPA noted too that it is committed to transparency and will provide updates as new information becomes available.

“We urge the community to remain vigilant and report any unusual occurrences to the Agency. Contact the EPA on telephone numbers 592-225-5467-68, 592-225-6044, 592-225-6048, 592-225-0506, 592-225-5471, and 592-225-5472, or via email at [email protected]. The public will be notified once a conclusive determination can be made,” the release said.

