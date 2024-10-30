Baby, mom burnt after man throws hot oil on brother during argument

Kaieteur News –A 30-year-old man is accused of throwing hot oil on his 26-year-old brother during a heated argument at Lot 1845 Tuschen, New Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE). The incident also resulted in injuries to the brother’s 30-year-old wife and their five-month-old baby.

The injured persons have been identified as Sareef Khan, his wife Yoneika Ramjeet, and their five-month-old daughter.

The 30-year-old suspect was arrested by police on Monday.

During an interview with Kaieteur News, Khan related that the incident occurred between 17:30h and 17:45h on October 23, 2024.

Khan said that he and his family live in the compound with his 30-year-old brother resides (suspect). Khan and his family live in the back house while his brother lives in front.

The man said that on Wednesday last, while on his way home from work he saw his wife and daughter at a shop nearby their home. As such, he stopped and went home with them.

However, upon arrival he said there was a gathering in the front house at the verandah. While entering the yard, Khan reportedly joked with an attendee at his brother’s home. The person was no stranger to Khan and according to Khan, he would joke with the person from time to time.

However, on the day in question, the person felt offended by Khan’s utterances and told Khan’s brother that he was being “troubled”.

Khan said, “Me buddy (his brother) now start curse me and start talk up and say that how I not suppose to tell he (the complainant) nothing.”

Thereafter, Khan and his family proceeded to walk to their home located in the same yard when he heard his brother saying, “I gon take off the back light pon yuh house.”

Khan reported that the lights were turned off but power returned shortly after.

Further, the complainant was observed urinating in the alley between the two houses and Ramjeet confronted him saying, “how yuh guh pee hay, suh we does gah walk, we get a baby and we have to live clean.”

The complainant then returned to Khan’s brother to lodge another complaint which resulted in the lights being disconnected at their home a second time.

“So me and mah wife and mah baby, we can’t deh in dark … so we say we gon go in front now, me gon go with a force and put on the lights,” Khan recalled.

While entering his brother’s home, the family was reportedly greeted with degrading slangs. Notwithstanding, they were determined to get the lights on.

Khan’s brother then went to the kitchen and grabbed a pot of hot oil and hurled it at him. The hot oil also caught Ramjeet and their child

The police were summoned and the victims and suspect were taken to the Tuschen Police Outpost after which the injured were taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital.

Khan sustained injuries to his chest, his wife suffered burns to her face and chest, and the five-month-old baby has burns about her body.

A formal report was made at the Leonora Police Station.

Police are investigating the matter.

