Latest update October 30th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

25 unclaimed bodies at GPHC mortuary

Oct 30, 2024 News

Kaieteur News-The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) said there are currently 25 unclaimed bodies at its mortuary and has issued a call for relatives of the deceased to make urgent contact.

“These bodies have remained unclaimed despite our efforts to locate the next of kin,” the hospital said in a release. According to GPHC, in accordance with our protocol, GPHC will proceed with the final disposition of these bodies if they remain unclaimed within the next 14 days. Family members or other individuals who may have a connection to any of the deceased are urged to come forward promptly. For inquiries or to claim a body, please contact the GPHC Mortuary at 225-3359.

25 unclaimed bodies at GPHC mortuary

 

(25 unclaimed bodies at GPHC mortuary)

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Squad announced for the West Indies CG United ODI Series against England

Squad announced for the West Indies CG United ODI Series against...

Oct 30, 2024

…Shimron Hetmyer returns JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced their 15-man squad selected for the highly anticipated West Indies Men’s CG United One Day International...
Read More
Guyana Chess Team secures Silver at Inter-Guiana Games

Guyana Chess Team secures Silver at Inter-Guiana...

Oct 30, 2024

Motie moves to second on ICC T20I Bowling List

Motie moves to second on ICC T20I Bowling List

Oct 30, 2024

Douglas 90, Descarte 60 set up dramatic 1-wicket win over Harpy Eagles

Douglas 90, Descarte 60 set up dramatic 1-wicket...

Oct 30, 2024

GBI on board with Petra Org. for Republic Bank U18 School’s League

GBI on board with Petra Org. for Republic Bank...

Oct 30, 2024

Slingerz, Nand Persaud Racing Stables take top honours

Slingerz, Nand Persaud Racing Stables take top...

Oct 30, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]