(25 unclaimed bodies at GPHC mortuary)

Kaieteur News-The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) said there are currently 25 unclaimed bodies at its mortuary and has issued a call for relatives of the deceased to make urgent contact.
“These bodies have remained unclaimed despite our efforts to locate the next of kin,” the hospital said in a release. According to GPHC, in accordance with our protocol, GPHC will proceed with the final disposition of these bodies if they remain unclaimed within the next 14 days. Family members or other individuals who may have a connection to any of the deceased are urged to come forward promptly. For inquiries or to claim a body, please contact the GPHC Mortuary at 225-3359.
