Victoria man dies four days after being stabbed in ‘name-calling’ incident

Kaieteur News- The village of Victoria, East Coast Demerara is mourning the death of one of its favourite sons, Andre ‘Putchie’ Wilson who died days after he was stabbed to his abdomen by another villager during a ‘name-calling’ incident.

Wilson, 47, is a consultant. Kaieteur News understands that on Thursday last, Wilson was in the company of some men when his attacker, Sherwin ‘Dog Wind’ Elias was passing by in his motor vehicle. One of the men in the gathering which he was a part of called out to Elias using his alias ‘Dog Wind’, which resulting in the man becoming annoyed and began quarreling.

Information reaching this publication suggests that Wilson intervened as the peacemaker, and made attempts to calm Elias, telling him that the name he was objecting to is one he had been called for years by the Victoria villagers. The situation did not diffuse and instead Elias shifted his anger to Wilson, stabbing him to the abdomen in the process. The injured Wilson sought refuge, plunging into a nearby trench. A video circulating on social media shows villagers helping him out of the trench and then proceeding to tightly wrap the wound with ripped t-shirts, before transporting him to the hospital.

Wilson’s brother, Donston Wilson told the Kaieteur News that while he cannot say exactly what transpired, his brother was injured on Thursday some time after 17:00hrs. “It appears as if it was one major wound. The stab was done on the right abdomen which affected his lungs and his liver.” Kaieteur News was told that Wilson underwent emergency surgery at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and it was successful. Due to the severity of the wound and the nature of the surgery Wilson was kept sedated, but he appeared to have been recovering. He was awake and on Sunday, he even spoke to his relatives and his fiancé. Sadly, he passed away on Sunday night.

Reminiscing on the fun times he had with his brother Dontson said, “We were always close-knit, we probably talk every other day, in respect to regular communication. Andre was liked by everyone; he could be considered the life of the party. Some of the things that he likes, of course he was like the chef of the village. He was always there to give a helping hand, making sure that everything is done in his way in respect to his cooking. So that’s something that we all enjoyed. Apart from that jovial, I don’t wanna say loud but you know that’s his personality.”

Wilson’s death sent shockwaves throughout the village., with a number of residents expressing disbelief. ” This is unbelievable, Andre was a jovial person…he didn’t make trouble. He was fun loving,” David Cuffie related. In a post on Donston Wilson’s Facebook Page Tessa Taylor commented “My sincere condolences to the entire Wilson family, and Beverly. Andre was indeed a true friend. He love making me fresh cook meals whenever I visit Guyana, I will miss his numerous video calls. RIP my classmate and true friend.”

Sean Hunte wrote, “This is so upsetting and hurtful, my condolences to the family, my heart is broken, I lost an amazing friend, you will be missed may your soul rest in peace.” The police have issued a statement saying that they have updated their investigation from wounding to that of murder, following the succumbing of the victim.” The suspect who is a taxi driver remains in custody pending charges.

(Victoria man dies four days after being stabbed in ‘name-calling’ incident)