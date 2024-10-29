(Man, 20, missing after pursuing job with promising salary at Puruni backdam)

Latest update October 29th, 2024 1:00 AM

Kaieteur News- A 20-year-old man is missing after he ventured off to a job with a promising salary on August 21, 2024 at a location in Puruni backdam, Region Seven.

The missing man has been identified as, Akai Ezra George.

During an interview with Kaieteur News, 54-year-old John George, the father of the 20-year-old man related that he learned of his son’s disappearance on October 12, 2024, when he received a call informing him that Akai had not been to work for 15 days.

The father of six told this publication that on August 21, his son’s 23-year-old brother-in-law told him about the job, which seemed promising. “He reached his brother-in-law up there and they went,” George said. He continued: “The man carry him away because …there you get more than what he earning right here.” However, on October 12, the father was reportedly told by the 23-year-old brother-in-law “tell me (George) he (Akai) gone away from them.” Nevertheless, upon hearing this, George ventured to the Aishalton Police Station, where a report was filed.

 

