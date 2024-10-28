Harpy Eagles wing out with sights set on Super50 title

Latest update October 28th, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 28, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Harpy Eagles Super50 team winged out yesterday ahead of the 2024/25 CWI Regional Super50 Tournament which bowls off October 29 in Trinidad and Tobago.
After some solid Inter-county action, followed by encampment the team left yesterday with hopes of capturing the elusive title which has evaded them for more than a decade.
With a strong unit, mixed with youth, experience and international wealth, overseen by two of the better senior coaches in Guyana, Head Coach Ryan Hercules and Assistant Garvin Nedd, all sights are set on returning home with the crown.
The Eagles will play the Windward Islands Volcanoes on Tuesday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Ground.
Guyana Harpy Eagles Super50 squad – Tagenarine Chanderpaul,Matthew Nandu, Rampertab Ramnauth, Kevlon Anderson, Tevin imlach (CAPTAIN), Kemol Savory, Kevin Sinclair, Kemo Paul (VICE CAPTAIN), Veerasammy Permaul, Ashamed Nedd, Ronaldo ali Mohamed, Sylus Tyndall, Isai Thorne and Ronsford Beaton
Standby players: Devon Lord, Antony Adams, Junior Sinclair, Richie Looknauth,Sachin Singh, Kanhaiya Ramkarran, Head Coach -Ryan Hercules, Assistant Garvin Nedd, Manager Albert Clements
