Latest update October 28th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Harpy Eagles wing out with sights set on Super50 title

Oct 28, 2024 Sports

The Guyana Harpy Eagles Super50 team will be eyeing a title as their bowl off action shortly

The Guyana Harpy Eagles Super50 team will be eyeing a title as their bowl off action shortly

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Harpy Eagles Super50 team winged out yesterday ahead of the 2024/25 CWI Regional Super50 Tournament which bowls off October 29 in Trinidad and Tobago.

Guyana Harpy Eagles captain, Tevin Imlach

: Guyana Harpy Eagles captain, Tevin Imlach

After some solid Inter-county action, followed by encampment the team left yesterday with hopes of capturing the elusive title which has evaded them for more than a decade.

With a strong unit, mixed with youth, experience and international wealth, overseen by two of the better senior coaches in Guyana, Head Coach Ryan Hercules and Assistant Garvin Nedd, all sights are set on returning home with the crown.

The Eagles will play the Windward Islands Volcanoes on Tuesday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Ground.

Guyana Harpy Eagles Super50 squad – Tagenarine Chanderpaul,Matthew Nandu, Rampertab Ramnauth, Kevlon Anderson, Tevin imlach (CAPTAIN), Kemol Savory, Kevin Sinclair, Kemo Paul (VICE CAPTAIN), Veerasammy Permaul, Ashamed Nedd, Ronaldo ali Mohamed, Sylus Tyndall, Isai Thorne and Ronsford Beaton

Standby players: Devon Lord, Antony Adams, Junior Sinclair, Richie Looknauth,Sachin Singh, Kanhaiya Ramkarran, Head Coach -Ryan Hercules, Assistant Garvin Nedd, Manager Albert Clements

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Elite/U23 Caribbean Cycling Championships, Congress set for November 1-4

Elite/U23 Caribbean Cycling Championships, Congress set for November...

Oct 28, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Cycling activities will take center stage as the Guyana Cycling Federation gears up to host the 2024 Elite/U23 Caribbean Cycling Championships and the annual Congress of the...
Read More
Harpy Eagles wing out with sights set on Super50 title

Harpy Eagles wing out with sights set on Super50...

Oct 28, 2024

Chase, Bartica, Waramuri register opening wins in RBL U18 Football League

Chase, Bartica, Waramuri register opening wins in...

Oct 28, 2024

Yearwood half-century gives Jaguars cool 4-wicket win

Yearwood half-century gives Jaguars cool 4-wicket...

Oct 27, 2024

Marian Academy to meet Santa Rosa in Edition 11 Pee Wee finale

Marian Academy to meet Santa Rosa in Edition 11...

Oct 27, 2024

Js Supermarket/Kabisa Stakes One-day horse race meet on at Bush United Turf Club today

Js Supermarket/Kabisa Stakes One-day horse race...

Oct 27, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Beyond the oil boom

    Peeping tom… Kaieteur News – In his recent address to a Private Sector Commission event, Minister of Natural... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]