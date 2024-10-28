Elite/U23 Caribbean Cycling Championships, Congress set for November 1-4

Kaieteur Sports – Cycling activities will take center stage as the Guyana Cycling Federation gears up to host the 2024 Elite/U23 Caribbean Cycling Championships and the annual Congress of the Caribbean Cycling Union in Georgetown, from November 1-4, 2024.

The local federation will host over 20 Caribbean Cycling Union member countries (CCU) to participate in the Elite male and female categories alongside the U23 cyclists competing for championship titles.

Team Guyana will be led by Briton John and supported by Jamaul John, Curtis Dey, Segun Hubbard, the experienced Marlon Williams and Kwame Ridley, while Aaron Newton will represent the U 23 category and veteran Denise Jeffery will participate in the female category. Alex Mendes and Christopher Griffith are the Golden Arrowhead’s reserves.

Strong challenges will come from other participating countries such as Anguilla, Barbados, Bermuda, Belize, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and Suriname.

On Saturday, November 2, the Women Elite 85km Road Race will pedal off on the Mandela/ Eccles/ Heroes Highway at 09:00 hrs whilst at 11:00 hrs the Men Individual Time Trials will commence at the same circuit.

On Sunday, November 3, the Men Individual Road Race 155km will commence from the Linden Highway along the East Bank Corridor to the Heroes Highway Circuit. This will be followed by the Women Individual Time Trials on the Mandela/ Eccles/ Heroes Highway Circuit.

Media592 speaking with the GCF General Secretary Lt. Col. Mark Sinclair indicated that his Local Organizing Committee (LOC) is working extremely hard to bring success to this event since this will be the first time Guyana will be hosting the Elite/ U23 CCU Championship.

He highlighted the support of His Excellency, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the Government of Guyana, the Ministry of Youth, Sports & Culture, National Sports Commission, Guyana Police Force, Guyana Defence Force, Ministries of Health, Foreign Affairs, Public Works and Tourism, Sonic Business Services, Bounty Farm and Star Party Rental in making this event possible.

During this period the Annual Congress of the Caribbean Cycling Union will be hosted here in Georgetown and executive delegates from the representative membership are expected to attend.