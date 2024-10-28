Chase, Bartica, Waramuri register opening wins in RBL U18 Football League

Kaieteur Sports – The Republic Bank Limited (RBL) School’s Under-18 Football League got underway yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground with Bartica Secondary, Chase’s Academic Foundation, and Waramuri Secondary secured opening victories.

The tournament will see eight teams competing for a grand prize of $300,000, along with medals and a trophy. Teams finishing second, third, and fourth will receive $150,000, $75,000, and $50,000, respectively. The top two teams will also earn a spot in Petra’s yearend KFC International Series, which includes four regional school teams, two from Trinidad and Tobago, one from Suriname, and defending champions Clarendon College from Jamaica.

The RBL U18 tournament began with the traditional March Past on Sunday, with South Ruimveldt winning the Best Organised Team award, earning a prize of $20,000 and a trophy. Republic Bank Limited’s representative, Stanton Grant, attended the event, participating in the official kickoff and emphasizing the tournament’s role in building character and well-rounded individuals for the future.

The opening match featured East Ruimveldt Secondary facing Santa Rosa Secondary, with Bill Smith leading Bartica to a commanding 5-1 victory. Smith scored a remarkable opener eight minutes into the game and followed up with goals in the 24th and 35th minutes. Rezier Reid (50’) and Ezeikiel Baldeo also contributed, securing the dominant win over East Ruimveldt.

In the second match, defending champions Chase’s Academic Foundation overpowered President’s College 4-0. Goals from Isaiah Ifill, Jaden Tasher, Neeiaz Baksh, and Shaquan Davids cemented a strong start for the Boys-in-Blue.

The day concluded with Waramuri Secondary defeating South Ruimveldt Secondary in a thrilling 2-1 comeback. Tyrese Pemberton gave South Ruimveldt an early lead in the 19th minute, but Waramuri’s Rondell Peters and Erwin Booker scored in the 26th and 39th minutes, respectively, to secure their team’s first victory.

The tournament is sponsored by Republic Bank Limited, with additional support from MVP Sports, Busta Soft Drink, Tiger Rental, Guyana Beverage Inc., the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.