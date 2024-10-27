Latest update October 27th, 2024 12:59 AM

Sparta Boss, Bent Street A eliminated from Champion of Champions

Oct 27, 2024

Kaieteur Sport – It was a night of unexpected results, as Sparta Boss and Bent Street A were sent packing, while Back Circle A also suffered defeat when the group segment in the inaugural Bent Street ‘Champion of Champions’ Futsal Championship continued at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Needing a win to keep their hopes alive of advancing, Sparta Boss crushed Team Cruel 6-1. Darron Niles netted twice in the eighth and 10th minutes, while Curtez Kellman scored in the first and 20th minutes. Adding goals in the 16th and 21st minutes, respectively, were Jermin Junior and Eusi Phillips, as Jemar Harrigon scored for the loser in the 22nd minute.

Sparta Boss then needed North Ruimveldt to lose in their encounter with Back Circle B. However, North Ruimveldt confirmed Sparta’s exit with a 5-0 thrashing of Back Circle B. Stephon Walton recorded a helmet trick in the first, fifth, 22nd, and 25th minutes, while Tyrese Louis scored in the fifth minute.

Similarly, Bent Street was eliminated following a 2-3 loss to Mocha in the must-win encounter. Devon Padmore scored twice in the third and sixth minutes, while Teon Jones netted in the eighth minute. For the losers, Tyrese Lyle and Colin Nelson scored in the second and fifth minutes, respectively.

Meanwhile, Back Circle A also went down in dramatic fashion 0-3 to North East La Penitence in a battle of the unbeaten teams.

Also, Gold is Money thrashed California Square 3-0. The trio of Stephon Jupiter, William Europe, and Andrew Murray scored in the 10th, 17th, and 19th minutes, respectively.

The winner of the event will pocket $1,000,000 and the championship trophy, while the second, third, and fourth-place finishers will receive $500,000, $300,000, and $200,000 and the corresponding accolade, respectively. On the individual side, prizes will also be given to the highest goal scorer, most valuable player, best defender, and goalkeeper, respectively.

