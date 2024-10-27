New children’s play park commissioned

– Offers an array of attractions and another recreational space for families in the city

Kaieteur News – A new $95 million children’s play park was commissioned at the National Park in Georgetown on Friday, adding to the array of attractions in the park and offering another recreational space for families in the city. The project was done through a collaborative effort between my office, the Ministry of Public Works and the private sector.

Public parks like this one hold enormous value for communities, and they also play an important role in the development of children. Apart from physical development, the skills acquired in playgrounds like this one contribute immensely to a child’s social and psychological development. And that is precisely why I undertook this project.

The new play park features modern play amenities including slides and swings, game boards for chess and draught, a hopscotch area, a sanitary block, benches and lights, free Wi-Fi and security cameras, concession shops, and my personal favourite, a splashpad.

The splashpad, which is the first to be set up in a public park in Guyana, is an area in the park fitted with a safety surface and various nozzles and features that can shower, spray, rain, mist, and shoot streams of water to create an exciting place for recreational water play for children.

The playpark was developed by the Office of the First Lady, through the National Beautification Project, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Works.

In her address at the opening ceremony, First Lady Mrs. Arya Ali emphasised that the National Park is vital for public services, acting as a vibrant ecosystem that encourages public participation and enhances community well-being.

“Parks provide a sense of identity and belonging for our people. Parks are a filter point in communities where people of different ethnic groups, religious backgrounds, and even social classes converge,” she said.

First Lady Ali urged parents to be attentive to their children while also ensuring the park is well-maintained.

She emphasized that playparks play a crucial role in a child’s development.

“Apart from physical developmental skills acquired in playgrounds like this one, playparks contribute immensely to a child’s social and psychological development. These playground activities enable us children to learn problem-solving skills and teamwork which will benefit them into adulthood,” she said. (DPI).