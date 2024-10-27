Marian Academy to meet Santa Rosa in Edition 11 Pee Wee finale

Kaieteur Sports – Marian Academy and Santa Rosa Primary are set to face off in the finals of the Petra-Courts Optical Pee Wee Under-11 School’s Football Tournament after emerging victorious in the semi-finals held yesterday at the Ministry of Education grounds. This 11th edition of the Petra Organization Pee Wee Football competition saw the finalists determined under a dusty Saturday evening sky, with Marian Academy overcoming defending champions St Pius Primary, and Santa Rosa defeating St John the Baptist.

In the first semi-final, Marian Academy took on St Pius, who had received a second chance to advance to the final after East Coast Rosignol Primary was disqualified last week. Despite this opportunity, St Pius couldn’t capitalize, as Marian Academy’s Christiano La Rose delivered an outstanding performance, scoring twice to secure their place in the final.

La Rose opened the scoring in the 10th minute of the game with powerful strike from distance, giving Marian an early advantage. Minutes later, he struck again, converting a well-timed pass from Joshua Johnson at the edge of the box to bring the score to 2-0. St Pius’ leading scorer, Jovaine Wright, managed to pull one back with a late consolation goal, but Marian held on to win 2-1 at the final whistle.

The second semi-final saw Santa Rosa Primary take control against St John the Baptist Primary from the outset. They took the lead through Ethan Richards, who confidently converted a penalty after a handball in the box, making it 1-0. Deon Henry extended their lead just three minutes later with a superb free kick that sailed into the top right corner, giving Santa Rosa a 2-0 cushion. Although St John the Baptist’s Kareme Welcome found the net in the second half to make it 2-1, Santa Rosa’s defense held strong, and they secured their place in the final with a 2-1 victory.

The stage is now set for an exciting final between Marian Academy and Santa Rosa Primary in what promises to be a thrilling conclusion to this year’s tournament.

This tournament is proudly sponsored by Courts Optical, under Unicomer Guyana Inc., with additional support from MVP Sports, Stena Drilling, Sterling Products Limited, and Igloo Ice Cream. The event is organized by the Petra Organisation and endorsed by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports.