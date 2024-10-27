‘Deep Jale’, Georgetown kicks off the Diwali season

By Shania Williams

Kaieteur News – As the Festival of Lights approaches, communities across Guyana prepare to embrace the spirit of Diwali, a celebration that symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. This year, the festive season began with a vibrant pre-event, Deep Jale, held last week at the Kitty Roundabout along Vlissengen Road in Georgetown. This cultural celebration not only opened the Diwali festivities but also provided an opportunity for locals and visitors alike to immerse themselves in the rich traditions and vibrant culture of the significant occasion.

Diwali or Deepavali, is celebrated by millions of Hindus worldwide, marking a five-day festival filled with gift exchanges, fireworks, and festive meals.

In Guyana, it is a public holiday, allowing families to come together in celebration. The Deep Jale event featured a cultural dance concert alongside the inauguration of a Diwali exhibition, where attendees could explore the rich heritage associated with the festival.

The exhibition, which will remain open until Diwali eve on October 30, 2024, showcases a variety of traditional items and activities. At the heart of the Kitty Roundabout, a breathtaking light display dazzled visitors, capturing the essence of the festival. Booths were set up to feature cotton dresses imported directly from India, handmade diyas, intricate Rangoli designs, henna artistry, and an array of delicious sweet meats, including fudge and other festive treats.

During a visit to the exhibition, The Waterfalls found the atmosphere buzzing with excitement. Children and adults engaged in activities such as Rangoli making and henna crafting; allowing participants to experience the traditions of Diwali firsthand. Exhibitors expressed their joy in sharing their culture with passersby and tourists, creating an inviting space for all.

Sanyukta Singh, a vendor who traveled from India to showcase traditional Indian clothing, expressed her passion for sharing her culture.

“I started this business for a purpose,” she explained. “When I visited, I find it very good because I am Indian, I hardly get to see this type of dedication in India in which you see it in Guyana to keep the culture intact…”

She noted the clothing that many traditional Indian Guyanese wear would not be appropriate for the climate.

“They would sweat a lot because that is not the real fabric that they are using in Guyana. I brought pure cotton that is more appropriate for the climate.” Singh emphasized the importance of providing the right exposure to the Hindu community, noting that she has been part of the exhibition since its inception. “…People will come here so they need the right kind of exposure,” she said.

Abigail Bennett, another exhibitor, proudly displayed her handmade crochet jewellery. “I was excited to come because I do most hand-crafted stuff and I did some crochet necklace and beads for the occasion. This was my first time I came out,” she shared. Abigail reminisced about her childhood experiences during Diwali, recalling how the festival brought families together. As a recent graduate of the Burrowes School of Arts, she used this opportunity to showcase her designs, combining her passion with her cultural roots.

Parmesh Ramgobin also shared his insight on what Diwali means to him and his family. “For us, Diwali promotes togetherness,” he said. “We decorate our home, prepare sweet meats, and share them with neighbours. Lighting the diyas and creating Rangoli is a cherished tradition. Each Rangoli tells a story and carries significance, and these activities foster unity within our community.”

With the successful launch of the Deep Jale event, communities across Guyana are eager to participate in the upcoming Diwali celebrations. The festival serves not only as a time of joy and unity but also as a reminder of the cultural heritage that binds people together. As the lights twinkle and the sweets are shared, the spirit of Diwali will continue to shine brightly, bringing together families and friends in a celebration of hope, love, and togetherness.