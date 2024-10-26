Track and Field, Swimming lead Guyana’s medal haul at IGG

By Rawle Toney in French Guiana

Kaieteur Sports – After a challenging start at this year’s Inter Guiana Games (IGG), Guyana surged ahead in spectacular fashion, dominating in swimming, track and field, and table tennis to rack up an impressive medal count.

Guyana’s track and field team brought their A-game, with Tiana Springer leading the charge.

As the nation’s top youth 400m athlete, Springer delivered a solo performance, blazing past the competition to clinch gold in her signature event.

Teammate Kanetta Fraser, ensured a 1-2 finish for Guyana in the 400m.

The victories didn’t stop there.

Jermaine Crumewing claimed the boys’ 100m gold, with De Nielson Glenn taking silver. In the shot put, Jamie Fraser emerged victorious, adding another gold for Guyana, while Enoch Munroe narrowly missed a podium finish, placing fourth.

Crystal Morris took bronze in the female triple jump, and Ameris Hector finished fourth.

Guyana’s medal haul in track and field grew rapidly: gold and silver in the 100m for both boys and girls, silver and bronze in the 3000m, and a sweep in the 400m with gold and silver for both male and female athletes.

Guyana also won gold in the men’s shot put and gold and bronze in the women’s, alongside multiple medals in the javelin and triple jump events.

Swimming stars make a splash

Guyana’s swimmers were unstoppable, capturing gold in the 4x50m mixed freestyle relay.

Patrice Mahaica took silver in the 200m freestyle, and Vladimir Woodroffe added two bronze medals in the 200m freestyle and the 100m backstroke.

Zara Crane showcased her talent by winning gold in the 50m breaststroke, with Aarav Singh securing silver in the same event.

Paul Mahaica also struck gold in the 100m butterfly, while the Guyanese boys dominated the 4x100m medley relay, claiming the top spot.

In table tennis, Samara Sukhai seized the singles title, with Akira Watson taking second.

For the boys, Kaden Meusa clinched the championship, besting teammate Aaron Hopkinson in an all-Guyanese final.

Challenges on the Futsal and Basketball courts

Despite their success in other sports, Guyana’s futsal and basketball teams faced tough opposition.

The futsal team suffered a 7-1 loss to the host nation, with Bryan Wharton scoring Guyana’s lone goal. In a nail-biting match against Suriname, the game ended in a 2-2 draw, but Suriname edged past Guyana in a 5-4 penalty shootout.

Basketball saw similar struggles, with the girls’ team falling 72-39 to Suriname and the boys suffering a crushing 101-42 defeat against French Guiana.

As the IGG wraps up, Guyana celebrates a strong showing overall, with stellar performances from their track, swimming, and table tennis athletes.