Journalist Leroy Smith lodges complaint with GPA over intimidation efforts by SOCU

Kaieteur News – Journalist, Leroy Smith, Publisher of an online news outlet, Big Smith News Watch, has filed a complaint with the Guyana Press Association (GPA) over intimidation efforts by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

In a statement to the press on Friday, the GPA said it has been closely monitoring the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF’s) posture regarding members’ reportage of the ongoing criminal investigation against Assistant Commissioner of Police, Calvin Brutus by the Special Organised Crime Unit.

To this end, the body explained, “Our attention was particularly drawn to a press statement earlier this week by SOCU, an arm of the Guyana Police (Force) as it made threats of sedition charges as well as obstruction to justice charges against journalist Leroy Smith.”

The statement issued by Head of the Corporate Communications Unit, Mark Ramotar on behalf of Head SOCU, Fizul Karimbaksh, was released to the media after Smith published a report on October 23, 2024, on the news agency’s website, Big Smith News Watch.

The Press Association said that the police’s statement disputed Smith’s report but went on to describe the journalist as a “hired gun” with an indication that based on Smith’s reporting, legal proceedings would be instituted, and criminal investigation started.

To this end, the Journalist lodged an official complaint with the Guyana Press Association. Smith indicated to the body that he stands by his reporting on this particular issue. He also raised concerns about the threats leveled against him as a journalist.

“The Guyana Press Association is on the record providing training on sensitive issues and on journalism ethics at most of its sessions throughout the years. The GPA has also cautioned, guided, and implored on our members to uphold the highest standards of journalism,” the body said.

Notwithstanding, the GPA noted that it finds it appalling and even egregious that SOCU would seek to revive the often scorned upon seditious libel law to go after a journalist, a threat the body denounced and one which it said it will raise with its international press freedom advocates.

The Guyana Press Association was keen to point out that most developed countries including the United States and the United Kingdom have abolished sedition laws and the European Union in its final report on the March 2, 2020, elections in Guyana observed that despite the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, Guyana is at odds with international obligations regarding having on its law books seditious libel and criminal defamation. GPA noted that the EU said, in addition to civil law, defamation is prosecuted also by criminal laws with sentences up to two years of imprisonment.

“While there were no ongoing criminal lawsuits or cases of journalists being detained or convicted, the mere existence of criminal liability for defamation constitutes a threat which may lead to possible self-censorship by media professionals,” the EU report stated.

In the meantime, the Press Association said the Government of Guyana and the legal advisors to the police would do well to bring this report to the attention of the Guyana Police Force and SOCU, even other state agencies that often see the media as a threat rather than a partner in development.

Additionally, the GPA noted, “The Guyana Police Force still has the ability to prove that it is an open and unbiased institution with its members fostering a better relationship with the media. In times of desperate acts to close cases, the Police Force is on the record reaching out to members of the media to provide unsolicited information on cases and alleged criminals, going as far as selecting journalists and media houses to share information that would build a case or its image to the public.”

Meanwhile, on other matters, the Association argued that the GPF has chosen to ignore media requests for information as well as interviews on critical issues.

Furthermore, the body pointed out that this latest threat of sedition and obstruction charges could be seen as part of a wider agenda to silence journalists from reporting on public interest issues and should be denounced by all.

The Guyana Press Association has urged all journalists and media practitioners to uphold the highest ethical standards of the profession. “Pandering to self-serving interests with reporting that is not based on fact and truth undoubtedly result in unethical conduct through skewed and unfair reporting. Ultimately, the public’s interest matters rather than personal preferences and agenda,” the body said.