Everest Masters square off with North Soesdyke Masters in final league match of the BMC O50s Tournament

Sponsored by Permaul Trading & Distribution and Peter Lewis Construction & Asphalt services

Kaieteur Sports – BIG MAN CRICKET O50s tournament continues this weekend with a solitary fixture in Demerara at the Enmore ground. Everest Masters is currently locked on 5 points with Jai Hind Jaguars & Essequibo Invaders but lie in 5th place on the points standing due to its inferior NRR. This is the only chance for Everest to secure a spot in the semifinals and will be hoping for a victory, a tie or a no result to take them over the hurdle.

The semifinals and final are expected to take place in the next 2 weekends.

Fixture for Saturday, October 26th, 2024, at 11.00am:

The points standingas at today’s date is: