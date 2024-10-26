Courts Optical-Petra U11’s Pee Wee finalist to be decided today

Kaieteur Sports – The stage is set for the final four as the Courts Optical Pee Wee Under-11 School’s Football Championship, hosted by the Petra Organisation, narrows down to determine the 2024 finalists. The Ministry of Education ground will witness today’s fierce semifinal clashes, with teams battling for a coveted spot in next week’s final.

The 2024 tournament has been packed with thrills from the first kick-off five Saturdays ago. It’s been a journey full of standout individual performances, controversies, and surprising finishes, leading us to this crucial moment. Marian Academy, initially seen as underdogs, has reached the semifinals thanks to key victories and solid defensive play, making them an equally formidable opponent today.

They’ll face off against the 2023 champions St Pius Primary, who was reinstated in the competition after last week’s semifinalist disqualification. All eyes will be on St Pius’s leading scorer, Jovaine Wright, who is under pressure to lead his team to another Pee Wee final.

In the other semifinal, St John the Baptist Primary will clash with Santa Rosa Primary in what promises to be an electrifying encounter. Santa Rosa’s defense has been flawless throughout the tournament, advancing to the semifinals without conceding a single goal. However, they face a tough challenge against a powerful St John the Baptist squad, led by the top two contenders for this year’s top scorer award, Kriston Chandler and Kareme Welcome, both of whom have delivered standout performances to propel their team to this stage.

Who will secure their place in the November 2 final? And who will contend in the third-place playoff? The moment has arrived. The action kicks off at 3:00 pm today, featuring defending champions St Pius, along with Marian Academy, Santa Rosa, and St John the Baptist, all vying for a shot at the title.

This tournament is proudly sponsored by Courts Optical, under Unicomer Guyana Inc., with additional support from MVP Sports, Stena Drilling, Sterling Products Limited, and Igloo Ice Cream. The event is organized by the Petra Organisation and endorsed by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports.