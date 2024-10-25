NA Mayor, Region 6 Chairman among participants of Cancer awareness walk in Berbice

Latest update October 25th, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 25, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Cancer Society Berbice Chapter in Region 6 in association with the New Amsterdam Mayor and Town Council (NAMTC) on Wednesday hosted the annual Cancer awareness walk. The walk was held under the theme, “Early detection early cure”.
The activity which attracted a large turnout commenced at Tacama Turn (Lot 60 Stanleytown), proceeded along Main Street, New Amsterdam and concluded at the Esplanade Recreational Park New Amsterdam, covering about three miles.
The attendees, many of whom were dressed in pink, included Mayor Wainwright McIntosh, Regional Chairman David Armogan, staffers of the NAMTC, students drawn from the NATI, Secondary and Primary Schools, staffers from the New Amsterdam hospital, and other governmental and non-governmental agencies and organizations.
The marchers were accompanied by members of the COFONA Band and stereo sounds.
Along the route, speakers highlighted the need to have regular checks ups and examinations.
At the Esplanade Park the participants were addressed by some members of the organizing committee, and some cancer survivors among others. (Samuel Whyte)
