ExxonMobil Futsal Championship kicks off tonight in Linden

Oct 25, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The ExxonMobil Futsal Championship, organized by New Era Entertainment, is set to kick off tonight at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden.

Cevon’s Waste Management Accounts Supervisor Jennifer Gordon makes her company’s presentation to New Era Entertainment’s Shareef Major, and Andrew Major.

The competition promises high stakes, with the champion team set to take home an impressive prize of GYD $1 million.

The runners-up will receive $500,000, while the third and fourth-place teams will pocket $200,000 and $100,000, respectively.

In addition to team prizes, the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) will be rewarded with a brand-new motorcycle, generously provided by Cevon’s Waste Management.

This year’s tournament will see 20 teams competing in a thrilling round-robin format. The preliminary matches will take place on October 26, November 1, 2, 8, and 9.

The quarterfinals are slated for November 13, followed by the semifinals on November 16, and the grand final on November 23, where the top teams will battle for the championship.

As part of the tournament rules, each team is allowed to field one guest player from outside of Linden, ensuring a focus on local talent and community engagement, which are core values of the event.

To assist with their preparations, each participating team will receive a cash incentive of GYD $20,000 after the march-past ceremony.

