ExxonMobil Futsal Championship kicks off tonight in Linden

Latest update October 25th, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 25, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The ExxonMobil Futsal Championship, organized by New Era Entertainment, is set to kick off tonight at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden.
The competition promises high stakes, with the champion team set to take home an impressive prize of GYD $1 million.
The runners-up will receive $500,000, while the third and fourth-place teams will pocket $200,000 and $100,000, respectively.
In addition to team prizes, the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) will be rewarded with a brand-new motorcycle, generously provided by Cevon’s Waste Management.
This year’s tournament will see 20 teams competing in a thrilling round-robin format. The preliminary matches will take place on October 26, November 1, 2, 8, and 9.
The quarterfinals are slated for November 13, followed by the semifinals on November 16, and the grand final on November 23, where the top teams will battle for the championship.
As part of the tournament rules, each team is allowed to field one guest player from outside of Linden, ensuring a focus on local talent and community engagement, which are core values of the event.
To assist with their preparations, each participating team will receive a cash incentive of GYD $20,000 after the march-past ceremony.
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 25, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The ExxonMobil Futsal Championship, organized by New Era Entertainment, is set to kick off tonight at the Retrieve Hard Court in Linden. The competition promises high stakes,...
Oct 25, 2024
Oct 25, 2024
Oct 25, 2024
Oct 25, 2024
Oct 25, 2024
Peeping tom… Kaieteur News – The irony of the Vice President and his sidekicks is that they mistake the purpose... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]