Bartica man injured in acid attack by friend on birthday

Kaieteur News – A 38-year-old man experienced a shocking turn of events on his birthday when a corrosive substance was thrown at him by an intoxicated friend.

The incident occurred around 21:30 hrs on October 22, 2024, at Lot 44, 1 ¾ Miles, Bartica. The victim is identified as Jermaine Thornhill, while the alleged attacker, is Wayne Johnson, who is currently being sought by police.

According to police reports, Thornhill was celebrating his birthday at home with Johnson and family members when tensions escalated after a dispute arose between Thornhill and his wife. Johnson intervened despite being asked to refrain, leading to a confrontation. After being asked to leave, Johnson exited the premises but returned five minutes later.

Johnson then approached Thornhill and remarked, “Thornhill, look at this acid,” before splashing a liquid from a container onto him. Thornhill managed to turn away, but the substance splashed onto his back and hands. Johnson fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Thornhill reported the incident to the police, expressing severe pain. He was assisted by his wife and relatives to the Bartica Regional Hospital, where he was treated and admitted for burn injuries. He is currently in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities continue to search for Johnson.