Teen dies after losing control of motorcycle

Latest update October 24th, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 24, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 19-year-old biker identified as Tevin Griffith of Lot 3420 Stevedore Housing Scheme on Tuesday evening died after he lost control of his motorcycle and was flung onto the roadway.
According to the police, the fatal incident occurred around 20:48 hours on Nelson Mandela Avenue in the vicinity of Pineapple Street.
This publication understands that a group of motorcyclists was proceeding west along the southern drive lane on the southern carriageway of Nelson Mandela Avenue at a fast rate of speed without safety helmets.
It is alleged that Griffith was lying flat on his motorcycle, proceeding at a fast rate, and lost control of the motorcycle. As a result, he was flung onto the roadway and received multiple injuries to his body. Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) arrived on the scene; he was pronounced dead by a doctor. The investigation is ongoing.
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 24, 20242024 Global Super League… Kaieteur Sports – The highly -anticipated inaugural Global Super League (GSL) bowls off in Guyana from November 26 to December 7, 2024 with Lahore Qalandars...
Oct 24, 2024
Oct 24, 2024
Oct 24, 2024
Oct 24, 2024
Oct 24, 2024
Kaieteur News – The idea of reform is seductive. It conjures images of progress, of things being made better, more... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]