Teen dies after losing control of motorcycle

Kaieteur News – A 19-year-old biker identified as Tevin Griffith of Lot 3420 Stevedore Housing Scheme on Tuesday evening died after he lost control of his motorcycle and was flung onto the roadway.

According to the police, the fatal incident occurred around 20:48 hours on Nelson Mandela Avenue in the vicinity of Pineapple Street.

This publication understands that a group of motorcyclists was proceeding west along the southern drive lane on the southern carriageway of Nelson Mandela Avenue at a fast rate of speed without safety helmets.

It is alleged that Griffith was lying flat on his motorcycle, proceeding at a fast rate, and lost control of the motorcycle. As a result, he was flung onto the roadway and received multiple injuries to his body. Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) arrived on the scene; he was pronounced dead by a doctor. The investigation is ongoing.