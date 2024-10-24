Latest update October 24th, 2024 4:13 PM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Jagdeo says no rush to deliver 100k cash grant

Oct 24, 2024 News

…As govt. develop app to help with “seamless distribution

Jagdeo says no rush to deliver 100k cash grant

Jagdeo says no rush to deliver 100k cash grant

 

Kaieteur News- Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo at his weekly press conference on Thursday said that his government is in no rush to distribute the one-off $100,000 cash grant.

“We are not going to rush to do it and end up with a lot of corruption” Jagdeo told reporters while pointing out that government will take enough time to build a robust system.

He said that right now the Finance Ministry is leading the development of a new “App” to assist with the “seamless distribution” of the cash grant.

Jagdeo explained that the app will have some fields that persons must “full up” before their cheque can be processed”. These fields include; name, address, phone number, passport or ID card number.

“They are building a geo locator in the app so you can actually know where people are”, Jagdeo said.

(Jagdeo says no rush to deliver 100k cash grant)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Amazon Warriors, Lahore Qalandars to open tournament at Providence 

Amazon Warriors, Lahore Qalandars to open tournament at Providence 

Oct 24, 2024

2024 Global Super League…  Kaieteur Sports – The highly -anticipated inaugural Global Super League (GSL) bowls off in Guyana from November 26 to December 7, 2024 with Lahore Qalandars...
Read More
ExxonMobil Guyana Futsal tournament set to start Friday 

ExxonMobil Guyana Futsal tournament set to start...

Oct 24, 2024

BMC O50s Tournament continues this weekend

BMC O50s Tournament continues this weekend

Oct 24, 2024

Rosignol Out, Pius In

Rosignol Out, Pius In

Oct 24, 2024

UG Chess Championship: Grant, Campayne crowned new Monarchs

UG Chess Championship: Grant, Campayne crowned...

Oct 24, 2024

Narine wins October Rapid Chess title

Narine wins October Rapid Chess title

Oct 24, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]