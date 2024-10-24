Amazon Warriors, Lahore Qalandars to open tournament at Providence

2024 Global Super League…

Kaieteur Sports – The highly -anticipated inaugural Global Super League (GSL) bowls off in Guyana from November 26 to December 7, 2024 with Lahore Qalandars taking on the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Five teams from across the globe competing for a lucrative US$1 million prize with the tournament hosted at the famous Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

The competing teams include representatives from the West Indies, Pakistan, Australia, England, and Bangladesh. Leading the local charge will be the Guyana Amazon Warriors, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise that is expected to bring a strong contingent of players to the competition.

They will be joined by the Lahore Qalandars from Pakistan, Victoria from Australia, Hampshire Hawks from England, and Rangpur Riders from Bangladesh.

Each team will play a round-robin format, facing off against every other team, with the top two teams advancing to the final on December 7.

The tournament will span 11 matches over the course of two weeks, with all games scheduled to be played under lights at the Providence stadium, providing prime-time entertainment for fans.

The action bowls off on Tuesday, November 26, when 2023 champs and this year’s finalists, Guyana Amazon Warriors, take on Lahore Qalandars in the tournament’s opening fixture at 7 pm.

The following day, Hampshire Hawks will face Rangpur Riders in what promises to be a thrilling contest between two strong cricketing nations.

On Friday, November 29, the Amazon Warriors will return to the field for a highly anticipated clash against Victoria, one of Australia’s premier teams, while Saturday, November 30, will feature a doubleheader with Hampshire Hawks going head-to-head with the Lahore Qalandars in the morning fixture.

The action continues into December, with Sunday, December 1, offering a thrilling day of cricket. In the morning, the Rangpur Riders will face Victoria, followed by a night game featuring the Guyana Amazon Warriors against Hampshire Hawks, a match that promises to draw huge interest from local and international fans alike.

The competition heats up on Tuesday, December 3, as Victoria take on Lahore Qalandars, followed by a clash between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Rangpur Riders on Wednesday, December 4.

The final round of group-stage fixtures will take place on Thursday, December 5, when the Lahore Qalandars square off against the Rangpur Riders, and Friday, December 6, when Hampshire Hawks meet Victoria.

The two teams with the highest points at the end of the group stage will battle it out in the final on Saturday, December 7, at 7 pm, with the winner walking away as the inaugural GSL champions and claiming the largest share of the US$1 million prize fund.