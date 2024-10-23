Two arrested after armed robbery of Better Hope businessman

…police in search of third suspect

Kaieteur News – Two of three suspects have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a 56-year-old Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) businessman on Saturday.

The robbery took place at the businessman’s Ocean View Hotel.

The arrested suspects have been identified as 35-year-old Winston Harris of Lot 351 BB Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and 38-year-old Dexter Simon of Lot 54 Russel Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.

The third suspect was identified as Kevin (only name provided).

The businessman and his family live in a house attached to the eastern side of the hotel. Police reported that the alleged armed robbery occurred at about 20:20h, while the victim was conducting business at the bar of his hotel.

Three unmasked suspects all armed with handguns pounced on the businessman and walked him “from the bar towards his dwelling house while holding him at gunpoint and started demanding money and jewellery.”

The bandits ransacked the businessman’s home in search of money and jewellery. Due to the non-cooperation of the victim, one of the bandits became angry and shot him to his abdomen.

“After that, they successfully escaped on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and jewellery,” police said in the report.

Meanwhile, Police said that after receiving a report about the armed robbery ventured to Industry, ECD at about 21:00h where two of the suspects were apprehended.

A search was conducted on Simon, where ranks found a black haversack containing a .32 revolver with no serial number, along with five matching live rounds, and with two Samsung cellphones and a toy gun.

Further, Kevin was pursued by police in the vicinity of Ogle Old Road, ECD. During the chase, he dropped a .38 black revolver bearing serial number H256989 and made good his escape. Two live rounds and two spent shells were also found.

Police reported, “None of the stolen loot (cash and jewellery) was found.”

Nevertheless, the businessman was rushed to a private city hospital, where he was admitted as a patient. His condition is stable.

Investigations are ongoing.