Rosignol Secondary throws down the glove for 2025

Kaieteur Sports – Rosignol Secondary School sets a high bar with 72 Students taking Golf as their PE elective at CSEC in 2025.

This comes on the heels of the Region 5 schools third consecutive year as the number one golf PE school, having achieved a 98% Grade I pass rate in 2023!

In a region traditionally dominated by cricket, Golf has eked away at what was for decades deemed Guyana’s number one sport and the evidence is in the increase in the number of students, especially young women who are taking up Golf.

When asked what were the key reasons for this amazing turnaround, GGA president Aleem Hussain credited the enthusiasm and skill of Sir Kevon Jawahir who was a part of the initial pilot program in 2021 when Nexgen Golf Academy and the Ministry of Education Unit of Allied Arts partnered to introduce the sport.

“Without the dynamism and drive of Sir Jawahir and the initial group of PE teachers who were brought together by the now head of Allied Arts Nicholas Fraser and myself, the sport would never have been able to reach such heights. Once we created the teaching manuals and provided the schools with equipment and balls, the rest was all up to the teachers and they have done a fantastic job!,” said Hussain.

As a continuing part of the agreed upon CSEC programme, each year Rosignol students are given access to the Nexgen Golf Academy and one on one coaching by Coach Aleem and his team for practice sessions and then they return to the facility for their practicals the following year when they take CSEC examinations. The school also captured second place in the 2024 National Junior Golf Championship.

Sir Jawahir expressed his satisfaction at the results, “I honestly never expected this massive uptake by students switching to golf as their preferred sport and definitely didn’t expect that our PE class numbers would double and triple in such a short time. The support of Mr. Aleem, Nexgen Golf Academy and the Guyana Golf Association has been invaluable and I must thank him for always being there and responding to all of our requests.”

Guyana has traditionally not been actively engaged in promoting and playing golf in large numbers until the advent of the Nexgen Golf Academy and Westside Golf Course which in less than three years has dramatically altered the perception and access of average Guyanese about golf. The Guyana Golf Association continues to promote the sport locally and internationally in an effort to generate sports and hospitality tourism traffic.