Mechanic jailed for 24 months over illegal firearm and ammo, shooting at cops

Oct 23, 2024 News

…on remand for other charges

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old mechanic was sentenced on Monday to 24 months in prison and remanded when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer five charges, including discharging a loaded firearm at police officers and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Lloyd Gittens jailed 24 months for firearm charges and remanded for three other charges

The defendant, Lloyd Gittens, of Lot 140 D’Andrade Street, Newtown, Georgetown, appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore who read the charges to him.

The first two charges stated that on September 16, 2024, Gittens allegedly fired a loaded firearm at Police Constable Elijah Bijadder and civilian Odell Thomas at his residence.

Gittens pleaded not guilty to the charges stating that he did not realize that one of the persons he shot at was a police officer. “When Mr. Odell entered the place, I could have sworn it was someone coming to hurt me… I didn’t know it was the police because he didn’t come with a police clothes or badge… he come with a normal red jersey,” the accused told the court.

The two other charges stated that on the same date and location, Gittens had in his possession illegal ammunition: four live 9 mm and an illegal 9mm pistol serial number #FG046035. He pleaded guilty to both charges.

Gittens also faced a robbery charge, where he is accused of stealing two gold chains valued at $650,000 from Joshua Holder on September 6, 2024 at Robb Street, Bourda Georgetown. Gittens pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to police reports, on September 15, 2024, Odell Thomas noticed his black and red XR motorcycle was missing. After tracking its location using his cellular phone, he discovered it at a property on D’Andrade Street. Thomas reported the situation to the police, who responded promptly. Upon arriving, Constable Bijadder and Thomas attempted to enter the premises, but when they knocked on the front door, there was no response.

Subsequently, Bijadder and Thomas proceeded to the back door, which they opened and found Gittens armed with a handgun. Gittens, then allegedly pointed the weapon at them and discharged several rounds.

In response, Bijadder returned fire to protect himself and Thomas. Gittens attempted to flee through a window but fell and sustained injuries, leading to his capture. The firearm he was using fell from his grasp, allowing Bijadder to seize it. He was then told of the offences which included possession of ammunition and firearm without licence. He acknowledged the illegalities.

Meanwhile, during the court proceedings, an unrepresented Gittens begged the court to be lenient with him. “I living for my three small kids… I’ve been fighting for my life for a long time,” he pleaded.

The prosecution, however, firmly objected to bail citing the serious nature of the offences, particularly the reckless discharge of a firearm in the direction of the police constables.

As a result, Gittens was sentenced to 24 months in prison for the illegal possession of the firearm and ammunition.  He was remanded to prison for the remaining charges and is scheduled to return to court on November 11, 2024, for further proceedings.

 

 

