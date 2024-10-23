Harpy Eagles commence preparatory camp ahead up 2024/25 CWI Regional Super50

– Assistant Coach Nedd hails’ sons of former national youth teammates, Arjune Nandu/Shivnarine Chanderpaul

Kaieteur Sports – With the start of the 2024/25 CWI Regional Super50 season, just days away, an upbeat Guyana Harpy Eagles team commenced preparations recently as they seek to wrap up the year with another championship.

Following the release of the team this past weekend, the 13-man squad including reserves, wasted no time as they commenced their training and preparations under the watchful eyes of Head Coach Ryan Hercules and Assistant Coach Garvin Nedd, at the Bourda Ground.

Following a brief chat with Nedd, it was revealed that the players were in good spirits as they officially entered camp, adding that the fitness Test done on Monday was a success, especially the 40M which he was pleased with.

Tuesday’s outdoor net session at Bourda, further helped to increase the team’s overall morale and positivity as it relates to their upcoming assignments, with just a few days left to fine-tune themselves at home, before winging out for action next week.

Nedd pointed out that the next focal point will be real-time game scenarios which help to kick-start the players drive as they prepare for some tough competition. Shifting gears to a more sentimental part of his role, Nedd paid respect to two of his former Guyana U19 teammates, Arjune Nandu and West Indies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

A former Guyana U19 spinner, Nedd lauded the son of Arjune, his first Guyana U19 Captain; Matthew for following in his dad’s footsteps in becoming a professional Guyanese cricketer. He also rated the dynamic Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of Shivnarine for keeping the Chanderpaul name in cricket at the highest levels; while being one of the key pieces to Harp Eagles setup.

He said having the opportunity to coach two of his former Guyana youth teammates’ children, is a privilege and one he holds close to heart, adding that it’s good to see them carrying on their father’s legacy.

Nedd, who will also have the chance to coach his own son, Ashmead during the upcoming Super50’s said he’s pleased to see his son’s progress, as a Father, coach and overall fan of cricket.

“He (Ashmead) would have come through the junior system, he would have had opportunities at playing in the Academy for a few years. He’s also one of the few players in the team to have success at a young age regionally for the West Indies emerging team”.

“Kevin Sinclair was also in that team, so I think getting back into the setup with guys like Sinclair who he has a great relationship with and a veteran like Veerasammy Permaul, will only help to further develop young players like Ashmead and others”, said Coach Nedd.

“As both father and coach, I would always try to emphasize that this wouldn’t be an easy road and you have to know what you want. So we have our chats just as I do with my other young players; but I’m just happy with the great amount of maturity shown.”

In closing, Nedd believed that Ashmead, who had a good 2024 CPL, will use his experience and aggression to showcase his talents during the upcoming Super50 and possibly help the Eagles to their elusive title.

“He would have had opportunities to work with some top coaches from around the globe as well as from international spinners like Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga and others. I think he learnt from those guys how to better go about playing white ball-cricket, which I think adds more dimension and a newer learning curve which will be helpful in executing his tasks,” Coach Nedd ended. (C. Ross)