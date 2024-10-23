Hamilton Green to celebrate 90th Birthday with thrilling Inter-Ward KO Football C/ship

Kaieteur Sports – In a spirited kick-off to his 90th birthday celebrations, former Mayor of Georgetown, Hamilton Green, will host the highly anticipated Inter-Ward Nine-a-Side Knockout Football Championship. This event, a staple on the local football calendar, is scheduled from November 3 to 10 at the St. Stanislaus College ground on Carifesta Avenue.

Football fans are set for two consecutive Sundays of intense action, as 20 teams from across the country vie for a shot at glory and the chance to win up to one million dollars in cash and prizes. The Hamilton Green Cup, a tournament with a legacy spanning over 30 years, will bring together some of the nation’s top football talent for a showcase of the fast-paced nine-a-side format.

Defending champions, the Stabroek Ballers, will return to defend their title against a competitive field, including formidable sides like Airy Hall, Den Amstel, Road Warriors, Unstoppable, Gold is Money, former champions Agricola, Dynamic, and Timehri United, among others.

This year’s tournament, organized with the support of former National Coach Lennox Arthur and David Erskine, requires no entry fee. Played under a knockout format, each team will field nine players, including a goalkeeper. Unique rules will make for an action-packed tournament: there will be no offside rule, running substitutions are allowed, and matches will last 30 minutes, split into two 15-minute halves. In the event of a draw, winners will be determined by a sudden death penalty shootout.

The competition kicks off on Sunday, November 3, with 12 thrilling matches, setting the stage for a grand finale the following weekend. To spice up the tournament, high-ranked teams like Stabroek Ballers, Uitvlugt, Den Amstel, and Pouderoyen have been granted automatic entry into the quarterfinals.

The winners will take home a cash prize of $500,000 and a trophy. Second and third places will compete for $250,000 and $150,000, respectively, along with trophies. Even the fourth-place team will not leave empty-handed, as a $100,000 cash prize will be awarded for their participation.

Tournament Coordinator Lennox Arthur has urged team captains and managers to adhere strictly to tournament rules to ensure fair play and smooth proceedings. He emphasized that while most matches will follow FIFA regulations, offside offenses are excluded. Any player receiving a red card will be suspended from the following game.

Football enthusiasts are encouraged to witness some of the most exciting nine-a-side football action from November 3 to 10, as Hamilton Green marks his 90th birthday in style.