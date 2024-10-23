Latest update October 23rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Fire of unknown origin guts Goed Fortuin, WBD house

Oct 23, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Fire of unknown origin destroyed a two-storey house at Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara (WBD) on Monday night, leaving two homeless.

A screenshot of a video recording showing the inferno at the Good Fortune house.

A screenshot of a video recording showing the inferno at the Good Fortune house.

The aftermath of the fire

The aftermath of the fire

The fire started at the wooden and concrete structure located at Lot 38 Old Road, Goed Fortuin, WBD at about 18:30h.  The upper and lower flats of the house were occupied by tenants.

One of the tenants, 49-year-old Eric Dasrath, told Kaieteur News that he was the lone occupant at the time of the fire. The man, who is differently abled, said that after taking a shower, he heard “ruffling” noises in the upper flat of the building.

“Upon investigation, I was greeted with flames because I went outside to see what was happening and well at that point, I just had to go get clothes and come out of the house,” Dasrath said.

The man said that a neighbour contacted the La Grange Fire Service. Firefighters arrived at approximately 18:45hrs and were able to extinguish the fire after sometime. However, the house and all its contents were destroyed.

Dasrath, a father of two, estimated his losses to be more than $3 million.  Among the destroyed items were two television sets, two microwaves, furniture, three gas bottles, a stock of cosmetic appliances, two refrigerators and other household appliances.

Additionally, Dasrath told Kaieteur News that he sells food items as part of his small business but now that they were all destroyed by fire, he would be unable to earn money until he gets back on his feet.

“Apart from [being] traumatized… It hasn’t kicked in as yet mainly because I didn’t have anybody living there with me, but you know every time you turn to do something you always remember, oh you had this and this is gone… It’s just memories of going back to what you had,” the man told Kaieteur News.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Rosignol Secondary throws down the glove for 2025

Rosignol Secondary throws down the glove for 2025

Oct 23, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Rosignol Secondary School sets a high bar with 72 Students taking Golf as their PE elective at CSEC in 2025. This comes on the heels of the Region 5 schools third consecutive...
Read More
LCSS Alumni Association – NY contributes to BCB for youth development

LCSS Alumni Association – NY contributes to...

Oct 23, 2024

Harpy Eagles commence preparatory camp ahead up 2024/25 CWI Regional Super50

Harpy Eagles commence preparatory camp ahead up...

Oct 23, 2024

Hamilton Green to celebrate 90th Birthday with thrilling Inter-Ward KO Football C/ship

Hamilton Green to celebrate 90th Birthday with...

Oct 23, 2024

Flying Stars Cycling Club plans 3rd annual memorial races in Georgetown Saturday and Linden next Thursday

Flying Stars Cycling Club plans 3rd annual...

Oct 23, 2024

Campbell wins long awaited Pro Card as 51st CAC Bodybuilding C/ship concludes

Campbell wins long awaited Pro Card as 51st CAC...

Oct 22, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]