Fire of unknown origin guts Goed Fortuin, WBD house

Kaieteur News – Fire of unknown origin destroyed a two-storey house at Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara (WBD) on Monday night, leaving two homeless.

The fire started at the wooden and concrete structure located at Lot 38 Old Road, Goed Fortuin, WBD at about 18:30h. The upper and lower flats of the house were occupied by tenants.

One of the tenants, 49-year-old Eric Dasrath, told Kaieteur News that he was the lone occupant at the time of the fire. The man, who is differently abled, said that after taking a shower, he heard “ruffling” noises in the upper flat of the building.

“Upon investigation, I was greeted with flames because I went outside to see what was happening and well at that point, I just had to go get clothes and come out of the house,” Dasrath said.

The man said that a neighbour contacted the La Grange Fire Service. Firefighters arrived at approximately 18:45hrs and were able to extinguish the fire after sometime. However, the house and all its contents were destroyed.

Dasrath, a father of two, estimated his losses to be more than $3 million. Among the destroyed items were two television sets, two microwaves, furniture, three gas bottles, a stock of cosmetic appliances, two refrigerators and other household appliances.

Additionally, Dasrath told Kaieteur News that he sells food items as part of his small business but now that they were all destroyed by fire, he would be unable to earn money until he gets back on his feet.

“Apart from [being] traumatized… It hasn’t kicked in as yet mainly because I didn’t have anybody living there with me, but you know every time you turn to do something you always remember, oh you had this and this is gone… It’s just memories of going back to what you had,” the man told Kaieteur News.