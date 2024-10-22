Prashad, Deo victorious in Atlas Security Golf Tournament

Kaieteur Sports – The Lusignan Golf Club hosted the highly anticipated Atlas Security Service Inc. Golf Tournament over the weekend, showcasing a competitive spirit and strong camaraderie among participants.

The event, which attracted golfers from various skill levels, concluded with Patrick Prashad and Arnold Deo emerging as the top performers in their respective flights.

In the 0-14 Flight, Patrick Prashad, playing with a handicap of 11, claimed first place with a Gross score of 80 and a Net score of 69, demonstrating consistency and control throughout the day. Mohanlall Dindanauth followed closely, also posting a Gross score of 80 but finishing second with a Net score of 74, playing off a handicap of 6. Joan Deo secured third place, recording a Gross score of 90 and a Net score of 76 with a handicap of 14.

Over in the 15-28 Flight, Arnold Deo delivered a stellar performance to secure first place, playing with a handicap of 21. His Gross score of 86 and Net score of 65 highlighted his exceptional play. Orson Ferguson, with a handicap of 28, placed second with a Gross score of 97 and a Net score of 69. Mahesh Shivraj finished third, scoring 88 Gross and 70 Net, playing off a handicap of 18.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Atlas Security Service Inc., Andrew Daley, was on hand to witness the event and expressed his gratitude to the Lusignan Golf Club for hosting the tournament. In his remarks, Daley said, “I thank Lusignan Golf Club for allowing Atlas Security Service Inc. to be a part of this occasion. This is not just about the sponsorship, but it’s about the camaraderie I saw when I visited the course—it was inspirational.

Atlas Security Service Inc. is proud to be associated with this event, and I hope we can do this again sometime. To those that will be attending the Brava Guyana Open, I wish you all the best.”

The tournament reinforced the Lusignan Golf Club’s reputation as one of the premier golfing venues in the region, continuing to foster a spirit of sportsmanship and competitive excellence.

The success of the Atlas Security Service Inc. Golf Tournament stands as a testament to the growing partnership between the corporate sector and the sport.

Tournament Results:

0-14 Flight:

1st Place: Patrick Prashad – Handicap 11, Gross 80, Net 69

2nd Place: Mohanlall Dindanauth – Handicap 6, Gross 80, Net 74

3rd Place: Joaan Deo – Handicap 14, Gross 90, Net 76

15-28 Flight:

1st Place: Arnold Deo – Handicap 21, Gross 86, Net 65

2nd Place: Orson Ferguson – Handicap 28, Gross 97, Net 69

3rd Place: Mahesh Shivraj – Handicap 18, Gross 88, Net 70

Best Gross – Mohanlall Dindanauth

Anticipation is now building for the Brava Guyana Open, where golfers will continue to test their mettle on the challenging Lusignan course.