Navin Meighbarran dethrones Esan Anderson to claim ‘B’ division Draughts title

Kaieteur Sports – The first leg in the Annual National Draughts Championship, which was contested last Sunday at the Transport Sports Club, saw a new ‘B’ division champion. Navin Meighbarran with two straight wins over Anderson sealed Anderson’s chances to defend his title. Meighbarran ended with 18 points to his closest rival, Anderson, on 15 points. Ramsagar Singh from Diamond took the third position with 11 points and Dr. Ivor English was fourth with 7 points. Both Meighbarran and English are players from Transport Sports Club.
Trophies were presented to the four players, compliments of Puran Bros. Waste Management, M&M Snackette, Bel Air Rubis, Ahmad Hydraulic Bagotstown and Elias Gentle Attorney at Law. Guyana Beverage Inc. supplied thirst quenching beverages.
The four top players in the tournament would be given a chance to play in the bigger tournament this weekend.
