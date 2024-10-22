Delroy Tyrrell shines as Oneonta dominates Hartwick Relays Season opener

The spotlight was firmly on junior Delroy Tyrrell as the Oneonta men’s swimming & diving team opened their season in style at the Hartwick Relays on October, 14, clinching first place out of five competing teams with a total of 600 points. Tyrrell who changed from The College of Saint Rose due to its closure, contributed significantly to the team’s success across multiple events.

Kicking things off, the Red Dragons secured a second-place finish in the 400-yard medley relay where Tyrrell teamed up with senior James Llewellyn, junior Calvin Hitzschke and freshman Luke Goodspeed to clock a time of 3:45.54. The momentum surged as Tyrrell helped propel Oneonta to victory in the 300-yard backstroke relay, where the trio of Tyrrell, Llewellyn, and freshman Nicky Byrd touched the wall first with an impressive time of 3:04.39.

Tyrrell’s prowess was further displayed in the standout 200-yard freestyle relay. Alongside teammates Martinelli, Hitzschke, and freshman Russell Cheng, Tyrrell anchored the team’s effort to a swift time of 1:30.25, sealing another first-place finish. His versatility was evident as he continued to play a pivotal role throughout the meet.

Despite a few ups and downs, including a solid third-place finish in the 300-yard breaststroke relay with the squad of David Scott, sophomore Matt Cleveland, and freshman Bastian Dudley swimming a time of 3:49.64, Tyrrell’s remarkable contributions stood out significantly. Additionally, the senior duo of Joseph Campise and Maddox Aramini, along with Hitzschke, clinched victory in the 300-yard butterfly relay at 2:51.37, further showcasing Oneonta’s depth.

The excitement didn’t stop there. Oneonta maintained their competitive edge, achieving a commendable third-place finish in the 850-yard crescendo relay, while Tyrrell’s teammates shone in other events, positioning the team as a formidable force in the competition.

Oneonta also registered second-place finishes in the 600-yard IM relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay, and concluded the swimming segment with a third-place time in the 800-yard medley relay.

Overall, Delroy Tyrrell emerged not only as a central figure in the Red Dragons’ triumph but also as a promising athlete for the season ahead. With his outstanding performances, Tyrrell has set a high standard as Oneonta looks to build momentum throughout the year.

Delroy Tyrrell Shines as Oneonta defeat Oswego in Dual Meet

In a thrilling display of talent and teamwork, senior Delroy Tyrrell emerged as a standout performer for the Oneonta men’s swimming and diving team, leading the Red Dragons to a commanding 126-104 victory over Oswego on Saturday afternoon.

Tyrrell kicked off the meet in grand style, contributing to the Red Dragons’ success as they took first place in the 200-yard medley relay alongside juniors Calvin Hitzschke (Mexico, NY/Mexico Academy & Central School) and sophomores Ethan Cairo (Bethpage, NY/Freeport) and Cosmo Martinelli (Albany, NY/Albany). Their exceptional time of 1:40.07 was a full four seconds ahead of the Lakers’ relay team.

Demonstrating his prowess, Tyrrell was especially dominant in the 100-yard backstroke event, where he recorded a stellar time of 54.83 to secure the top position, leading a Oneonta sweep of the event. Tyrrell’s swift strokes propelled him to victory ahead of senior Joseph Campise (Queens, NY/St. Francis Prep) and junior Nicky Byrd (Purchase, NY/Harrison), who finished second and third, respectively.

Beyond his individual triumphs, Tyrrell was also instrumental in the 200-yard freestyle relay, teaming up with Hitzschke, James Llewellyn (Great River, NY/East Islip), and Martinelli. Their combined effort resulted in a triumphant finish, clocking in at 1:30.38 and capping off a successful day for the Red Dragons.

The victory was bolstered by other stellar performances as well. Sophomore Andrew Capella (Glenville, NY/Burnt-Hills-Ballston Lake) secured the win in the 1,000-yard freestyle with a time of 11:05.69, while Llewellyn claimed victory in the 200-yard freestyle at 1:52.17. Martinelli showcased his talent by clinching first in the 50-yard freestyle with a rapid time of 23.03.

The diving team also shone in the competition, with freshman Benjamin Heyman taking home wins in both the one-meter and three-meter dives, scoring 151.70 and 133.40 points respectively.

Oneonta’s next challenge awaits at RPI on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m., where Tyrrell and his teammates will aim to build on their momentum from this impressive meet against Oswego.

Tyrrell was also awarded the swimmer of the week award by his college for his good showing so far.