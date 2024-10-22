Campbell wins long awaited Pro Card as 51st CAC Bodybuilding C/ship concludes

– Sinclair, Bayley, Caldeira also claim Gold medals

Kaieteur Sports – It was a golden night for prime Guyanese bodybuilder Emmerson Campbell, who claimed top honours at the 2024 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding Championships, after two days of intense competition.

The National Cultural Centre came alive over the weekend as the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) Pro Card event featured some of the region’s elite bodybuilders from 20 countries.

Campbell, the defending CAC champion, took the stage in front of a small but enthusiastic crowd and did not disappoint. Showcasing a shredded and well-conditioned physique, Campbell dominated the Men’s Physique category, earning what many consider the most important gold medal of his career. Despite not securing the overall title, he stood as the only Guyanese athlete to be awarded the highly sought-after Pro Card.

By the end of the event, Team Guyana amassed a total of 333 points, narrowly surpassing Barbados, which finished with 327 points. El Salvador placed third with 167 points.

On Saturday, Rawle Green and Remalton Siland delivered standout performances for Guyana in the Men’s Classic Physique Masters Open and Men’s Bodybuilding Senior Over 175 cm categories, respectively. Julio Sinclair also captured gold in the Men’s Bodybuilding Over 90 kg class, much to the delight of the local fans.

Other notable performances from Team Guyana included Anthony Bayley, who triumphed in the Men’s Physique (Up to 23years) category; Joel Caldeira, who shined in the Men’s Bodybuilding (Up to 23 years); and Ana Anderico, among others. Athletes such as Melitha Fernandes, Delrae McLean, Kadeem Bowen, Christina Ramsammy, Angelica Barroncas, Orlanzo Valenzuela, Jamal Pollydore, Joshua Alexander, and Christine Matos De Brito also delivered commendable performances, boosting the team’s overall success.

Meanwhile, individual accolades went to athletes from various countries. Dominican Republic’s Misaelis Pena took home the overall Bikini Fitness title; Barbados’ Bukkiah Providence won the Men’s Physique overall; Antigua and Barbuda’s Kayla Latayna Joseph claimed gold in the Wellness Fitness overall; and Suriname’s Anthony Nekrui dominated the Men’s Bodybuilding overall.

Additional winners included Mexico’s Lourdes Maza Campos, Antigua and Barbuda’s Tiffany Gordon, Costa Rica’s Milixa Millon, El Salvador’s Melvin Rivera, Trinidad and Tobago’s Kriston Copilah, Barbados’ Trudi Bovell, El Salvador’s Edgar Pineda, and several others, who each showcased their physiques across various categories.

The CAC Championships wrapped up on Sunday with what was hailed as a highly successful event, marking Guyana’s first time hosting the competition in 20 years. Although Team Guyana led the charge, El Salvador’s Edgar Pineda brought pride to his team by securing the Pro Card on the opening night, contributing to El Salvador’s eventual third-place finish.