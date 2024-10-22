Latest update October 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM

ASP Chandradat Kooldeep supports Inter School Tapeball cricket in Region one

Oct 22, 2024 Sports

Superintendent of Police Chandradat Kooldeep handing over the 3rd place cash prize to Mr. Micquel Perez, Culture, youth and Sports Officer Matarkai in the Presence of Mr. Sherlon Rodrigues and Ms. Rose Benn.

Kaieteur Sports – Chandradat Kooldeep, Assistant Superintendent of Police, has rendered assistance to the upcoming Inter School U13 Tapeball Cricket tournament slated for Region one.

Kooldeep has sponsored the 3rd place cash prize of $100,000, trophies, balls and insulation tapes for the competition.

The competition is being organised Sebai Primary School PTA and will commence from November 1st.

According to the organisers, It’s mandatory for schools who have migrants on roll to include two such players on the team and each Sub region will commence its leg of the tournament at the following venues: Kamwatta Recreational Ground, Moruca, Settlement Ground Mabaruma and Fitzburg Recreational ground, Matarkai.

The Top Three Sub regional teams will meet at Fitzburg Recreational ground on November 15th to compete for the championship trophy and cash prizes of $300,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.

President of the Essequibo Cricket Board and Vice President of the Guyana Cricket Board, Deleep Singh said he is extremely pleased to see the enthusiasm and excitement generated in the school in Region #1 to play Tapeball Cricket which is considered an introduction into playing hard ball Cricket. He wished all schools participating the very best and thanked the organizers for their tremendous efforts to ensure cricket is being played in Region one. He also extended gratitude to the President and members of the Barima Waini Cricket Committee for their input.

