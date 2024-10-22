2024 CAC Gold Medalist Campbell turning attention to competing on European, Middle Eastern stages

– Lauds fellow Bodybuilders for making this year’s edition among best yet

Kaieteur Sports – 2024 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding Championships Gold Medalist and Pro Card winner, Guyanese Emmerson Campbell said his journey only now begins as he’s aiming to compete on the European and Middle Eastern circuit, following a historic win at home this past weekend.

With his triumphant moment coming this past Sunday, the Guyanese multiple-time national champion is now a two-time CAC Gold medalist.

Campbell earned the coveted Men’s Physique Pro Card after showcasing his amazing Physique in the presence of hundreds who turned out at the National Cultural Centre for the 51st edition of the CAC, hosted proudly by Guyana.

This win also etched Campbell’s name in the history books, being the first Guyanese athlete to earn a Pro Card in the Men’s Physique class at CAC, thus solidifying his status as a Pro.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sports briefly following his accolades, the strongman said now that he’s broken into the ranks of being a full-fledged Professional Bodybuilder, he has sights set firmly on competing on the European and the Middle Eastern circuit.

He pointed out that this new drive to compete on the world stage, is a result of his recent success, becoming a Pro in his craft but most importantly, him toiling relentlessly for 8 years at the Regional level.

Campbell said competing on stages such as those in Europe as well as across the Middle East, will help to add more experience to his still developing career, while embracing the culture and work ethics of professionals hailing from such stretches of the globe, will further put Guyana on the map as a Bodybuilding stronghold.

He congratulated his countrymen/women for ensuring Guyana flew the Golden ArrowHead high as they finished 1st with 333 points, thus closing the gap on Barbados (327 points) who were forced to settle for 2nd place.

In closing, Campbell expressed his respect to each participant from across every country, who made this year’s CAC one of the best yet.

Campbell also said this win adds additional fuel to the tank, as he plans to heighten and increase his training regimes and workout sessions with major goals set for 2025 and beyond. (C. Ross)