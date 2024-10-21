Latest update October 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

Persaud, Leung pedal to victory at Percy Boyce Memorial Cycle Race

Oct 21, 2024 Sports

The Percy Boyce Memorial Road Race was hailed a success. In photo are winners across respective categories sharing a photo-op with organizers and members of the PAB Foundation.

Kaieteur Sports – Robin Persaud and Alexander Leung claimed top honours yesterday at the Flying Ace Cycling Club’s Annual Percy Boyce Memorial Cycle Road Race, co-hosted by the PAB Foundation. The race, which commemorates the life of national cycling champion Percy Boyce, took riders from Carifesta Avenue in Georgetown to Perseverance (Halfway Tree) and back, with athletes competing across multiple divisions.

In the headline Senior’s event, KFC Evolution rider Robin Persaud showcased his dominance, crossing the finish line in 2:26:51.39. His flawless performance earned him the coveted first place prize, leaving Paul DeNobrega to settle for second, while Segun Hubbard rounded out the podium in third.

The Junior’s event was no less thrilling, as young Alexander Leung’s relentless effort propelled him past the competition. Leung took first place, leaving Sidwell Sandy and Adjani Cutting to claim second and third, respectively, in a race full of tenacity and youthful promise.

Veteran cyclists brought their experience to the forefront in an action-packed division split by age. Persaud wasn’t done yet, dominating the Under-50 category to secure another first-place victory, with Hubbard once again in second and Geron Williams in third. In the Over-50 category, Ian Jackson took the top spot, followed closely by Roy Harliquin and Kevin Jeffery.

Category Four riders provided plenty of entertainment, with Carlos Mendonca, Jaikaran Sookai, and Davenand Bisson securing the top three spots in a hard-fought race.

The day’s festivities concluded with a customary prize-giving ceremony led by Rayad Boyce, son of the late Percy Boyce, who handed out trophies and monetary awards to the top riders in each division. The annual race, a staple in the local cycling calendar, once again delivered a thrilling tribute to a beloved champion.

Robin Persaud (far left) firing-in ahead of Paul DeNobrega in the Senior’s Race yesterday on Carifesta Avenue

