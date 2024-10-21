Numerically, how many 18 years and older will benefit from the GY$100,000?

Dear Editor,

The reconciled matrix of GY$100,000 from the $200,000 axiom now for all over 18 instead of per family is still, sadly, shrouded in mystery.

Annually, a list of all 16-year-old transitioning to 17 then 18 is sent to GECOM. Therefore, a finite % of Guyana’s adult population (18 and over) is adumbrated.

Ergo, the Ministry of Finance can leverage that list from GECOM and quickly arrive at the set figure and multiply by $100,000 to arrive at the dollar figure to be disbursed. Could the Ministry of Finance therefore inform the

Tax Paying Public if the soon to be disbursed figure (GY$100,000 per 18-year-old) equates, exceeds or falls short of the apportioned GY$60 billion?

If it exceeds the GY$60B, where will the excess funds come from? If it falls short, of the GY$60B payout, what plans are afoot to account for the excess from the GY$60B?

Additionally, the Tax Paying Public is still awaiting an explanation as to the source of the original GY$60B announced by the Government of Guyana.

Regards,

Jonathan Subrian, Esq.