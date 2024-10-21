Numerically, how many 18 years and older will benefit from the GY$100,000?

Latest update October 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 21, 2024 Letters
Dear Editor,
The reconciled matrix of GY$100,000 from the $200,000 axiom now for all over 18 instead of per family is still, sadly, shrouded in mystery.
Annually, a list of all 16-year-old transitioning to 17 then 18 is sent to GECOM. Therefore, a finite % of Guyana’s adult population (18 and over) is adumbrated.
Ergo, the Ministry of Finance can leverage that list from GECOM and quickly arrive at the set figure and multiply by $100,000 to arrive at the dollar figure to be disbursed. Could the Ministry of Finance therefore inform the
Tax Paying Public if the soon to be disbursed figure (GY$100,000 per 18-year-old) equates, exceeds or falls short of the apportioned GY$60 billion?
If it exceeds the GY$60B, where will the excess funds come from? If it falls short, of the GY$60B payout, what plans are afoot to account for the excess from the GY$60B?
Additionally, the Tax Paying Public is still awaiting an explanation as to the source of the original GY$60B announced by the Government of Guyana.
Regards,
Jonathan Subrian, Esq.
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 21, 2024By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Today, Guyana’s athletes embarked on their journey to French Guiana to compete in the 2024 edition of the Inter Guiana Games (IGG). The annual sporting...
Oct 21, 2024
Oct 21, 2024
Oct 21, 2024
Oct 21, 2024
Oct 20, 2024
Kaieteur News – The attendance of a sitting Head of State at the political event of a ruling party in another country... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]