North Ruimveldt upsets Sparta Boss

Champion of Champions Futsal…

– North East, Back Circle, Gold is Money march on

Kaieteur Sports – North Ruimveldt created the biggest upset to date in the Bent Street ‘Champion of Champions’ Futsal Championship, defeating Sparta Boss 1-0 on Saturday night at the National Gymnasium.

The only conversion of the contest occurred in the 17th minute of the second half, as Tyrese Louis uncorked a power shot that went through the legs of the goalkeeper and settled into the back of the net.

Meanwhile, Back Circle A, Gold is Money, and North East La Penitence moved one step closer to qualification for the knockout round with respective wins.

Back Circle crushed Street Vybz 5-0. Bevney Marks bagged a double in the 11th and 15th minutes, respectively, while Jermaine Beckles, Stephon McLean, and Ravin Naughton scored in the first, eighth, and 14th minutes apiece.

On the other hand, Gold is Money bested Linden All-Stars 2-0. Andrew Murray and Shamar Koulen scored in the eighth and 13th minutes, respectively.

Likewise, North East La Penitence downed Bent Street B 2-0. Donte McAulay and Kelvin Moore scored in the third and ninth minutes, respectively.

The winner of the event will pocket $1,000,000 and the championship trophy, while the second, third, and fourth-place finishers will receive $500,000, $300,000, and $200,000 and the corresponding accolade, respectively. On the individual side, prizes will also be given to the highest goal scorer, most valuable player, best defender, and goalkeeper, respectively.

The event continues at the same venue on October 25th. Below are the complete results.

Complete Results

Game-1

Back Circle B-2 vs. Team Cruel-3

Team Cruel scorers

Ian Dooker-7th

Joel Sealey-18th

Teon Stewart-20th

Back Circle B scorer

Sigmund Cobena-2nd and 21st

Game-2

Mocha-2 vs. Z-Tekk Family-2

Mocha scorers

Lloyd Matthews-3rd

Antwoine Kelly-12th

Z-Tekk Family scorers

Donald McKenzie-2nd

Ozeal Small-16th

Game-3

Laing Avenue-0 vs. California Square-1

David George-8th

Game-4

Bent Street B-0 vs. North East La Penitence-2

Donte McAulay-3rd

Kelvin Moore-9th

Game-5

Back Circle A-5 vs. Street Vybz-0

Bevney Marks-11th and 15th

Jermaine Beckles-1st

Stephon McLean-8th

Ravin Naughton-14th

Game-6

Gold is Money-2 vs. Linden All-Stars-0

Andrew Murray-8th

Shamar Koulen-13th

Game-7

North Ruimveldt-1 vs. Sparta Boss-0

Tyrese Louis-17th

Game-8

Bent Street A-0 vs. Stabroek Ballerz-0