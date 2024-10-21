Latest update October 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 21, 2024 Sports
Champion of Champions Futsal…
– North East, Back Circle, Gold is Money march on
Kaieteur Sports – North Ruimveldt created the biggest upset to date in the Bent Street ‘Champion of Champions’ Futsal Championship, defeating Sparta Boss 1-0 on Saturday night at the National Gymnasium.
The only conversion of the contest occurred in the 17th minute of the second half, as Tyrese Louis uncorked a power shot that went through the legs of the goalkeeper and settled into the back of the net.
Meanwhile, Back Circle A, Gold is Money, and North East La Penitence moved one step closer to qualification for the knockout round with respective wins.
Back Circle crushed Street Vybz 5-0. Bevney Marks bagged a double in the 11th and 15th minutes, respectively, while Jermaine Beckles, Stephon McLean, and Ravin Naughton scored in the first, eighth, and 14th minutes apiece.
On the other hand, Gold is Money bested Linden All-Stars 2-0. Andrew Murray and Shamar Koulen scored in the eighth and 13th minutes, respectively.
Likewise, North East La Penitence downed Bent Street B 2-0. Donte McAulay and Kelvin Moore scored in the third and ninth minutes, respectively.
The winner of the event will pocket $1,000,000 and the championship trophy, while the second, third, and fourth-place finishers will receive $500,000, $300,000, and $200,000 and the corresponding accolade, respectively. On the individual side, prizes will also be given to the highest goal scorer, most valuable player, best defender, and goalkeeper, respectively.
The event continues at the same venue on October 25th. Below are the complete results.
Complete Results
Game-1
Back Circle B-2 vs. Team Cruel-3
Team Cruel scorers
Ian Dooker-7th
Joel Sealey-18th
Teon Stewart-20th
Back Circle B scorer
Sigmund Cobena-2nd and 21st
Game-2
Mocha-2 vs. Z-Tekk Family-2
Mocha scorers
Lloyd Matthews-3rd
Antwoine Kelly-12th
Z-Tekk Family scorers
Donald McKenzie-2nd
Ozeal Small-16th
Game-3
Laing Avenue-0 vs. California Square-1
David George-8th
Game-4
Bent Street B-0 vs. North East La Penitence-2
Donte McAulay-3rd
Kelvin Moore-9th
Game-5
Back Circle A-5 vs. Street Vybz-0
Bevney Marks-11th and 15th
Jermaine Beckles-1st
Stephon McLean-8th
Ravin Naughton-14th
Game-6
Gold is Money-2 vs. Linden All-Stars-0
Andrew Murray-8th
Shamar Koulen-13th
Game-7
North Ruimveldt-1 vs. Sparta Boss-0
Tyrese Louis-17th
Game-8
Bent Street A-0 vs. Stabroek Ballerz-0
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 21, 2024By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Today, Guyana’s athletes embarked on their journey to French Guiana to compete in the 2024 edition of the Inter Guiana Games (IGG). The annual sporting...
Oct 21, 2024
Oct 21, 2024
Oct 21, 2024
Oct 21, 2024
Oct 20, 2024
Kaieteur News – The attendance of a sitting Head of State at the political event of a ruling party in another country... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]