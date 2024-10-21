Increase in Physical Education at private schools around Guyana

Latest update October 21st, 2024 12:59 AM
Dear Editor,
There is an increase in Physical education at private schools in Guyana. Physical education is a course taught in schools that focuses on developing physical fitness and the ability to perform and enjoy physical activities. It’s good to have knowledge of fitness and wellness at an early age.
It is a fun and easy subject included at the CSEC exams for the Guyanese children. It involves different sports in the curriculum such as cricket, volleyball, basketball, table tennis etc. I do hope more private schools like Camille’s Academy add physical education to their curriculum as it keeps our physical well-being in shape and help us carry good cognitive development as well.
Sincerely,
Amanda Sawh
