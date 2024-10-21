Imlach named Guyana Harpy Eagles’ Captain

2024 CWI Men’s Regional Super50 Championships…

Kaieteur Sports – Tevin Imlach will lead a star-studded Guyana Harpy Eagles squad ahead of the upcoming CWI Regional Super50 Championships which bowls off from October 29 across the Caribbean.

A number of familiar faces return to the squad following a successful Men’s Senior Super50 Inter-county tournament which ended on Sunday at Bourda.

Imlach, who helped Demerara retain their title recently, will have all-rounder Keemo Paul as his deputy.

Leading run scorer from the inter-county, opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul will feature alongside the likes of wicket-keeper Kemol Savory, fast-bowlers Ronsford Beaton, Isai Thorne and Ronaldo AliMohamed will play key roles in the Eagles line-up.

Matthew Nandu, Kevlon Anderson, Kevin Sinclair, Sylus Tyndall to name a few will be on show for Guyana.

Young spinner Ashmead Nedd will have a shot to prove himself for Guyana with a senior guide in left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul.

Notable absentees include pacer Nial Smith who picked up an injury recently which forced him out of the recently concluded inter-county.

Middle-order batsman Akshaya Persaud has been granted permission to return to the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC), a franchise he was drafted to in October 2019, ahead of the 2019–20 Regional Super50 season.

Essequibo speedster Beaton, who had his action cleared earlier this year, will be looking to make an impactful return to regional cricket.

The Eagles also boast a strong reserve squad, with spinner’s Anthony Adams, leading wicket-taker in the inter-county, Devon Lord with all-rounders Junior Sinclair and Richie Looknauth.

Middle-order batsman Kanhaiya Ramkarran, who was one of the top batsmen during the Super50 Inter-county and former national youth opener Sachin Singh round off a solid stand-by unit for the Eagles.

Head Coach Ryan Hercules and assistant Coach Garvin Nedd will resume their roles, with Albert Clements the team’s Manager.

Guyana Harpy Eagles Super50 squad – Tagenarine Chanderpaul,Matthew Nandu, Rampertab Ramnauth, Kevlon Anderson, Tevin imlach (CAPTAIN), Kemol Savory, Kevin Sinclair, Kemo Paul (VICE CAPTAIN), Veerasammy Permaul, Ashamed Nedd, Ronaldo ali Mohamed, Sylus Tyndall, Isai Thorne and Ronsford Beaton

Standby players: Devon Lord, Antony Adams, Junior Sinclair, Richie Looknauth,Sachin Singh, Kanhaiya Ramkarran, Head Coach -Ryan Hercules, Assistant Garvin Nedd, Manager Albert Clements