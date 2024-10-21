Latest update October 21st, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyana’s IGG team departs for French Guiana

Oct 21, 2024 Sports

Minister of Sport, Charles Ramson met with athletes and officials heading to the IGG.

Minister of Sport, Charles Ramson met with athletes and officials heading to the IGG.

Minister Charles Ramson (right) and Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle addressing the IGG contingent

Minister Charles Ramson (right) and Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle addressing the IGG contingent

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – Today, Guyana’s athletes embarked on their journey to French Guiana to compete in the 2024 edition of the Inter Guiana Games (IGG).

The annual sporting competition will see athletes from Guyana, French Guiana, and Suriname vie for honours across seven disciplines: athletics, swimming, table tennis, futsal, chess, basketball, and volleyball.

The event, scheduled from October 24 to 26, has long been a platform for fostering regional unity and athletic excellence among the three nations.

Leading the Guyanese delegation is Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, while Dr. Karen Pilgrim, a prominent sports figure in Guyana, will serve as the Chef de Mission.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., met with the contingent at the Guyana National Stadium before their departure, offering words of encouragement and setting the tone for their participation.

Addressing the athletes, Minister Ramson challenged them to give their best, emphasizing that the Inter Guiana Games is not just an opportunity to compete but also a chance to represent their country with pride.

“This is your moment to shine,” Minister Ramson said, “The Government of Guyana is fully invested in your development, and we want you to know that this journey goes beyond winning medals.”

The Inter Guiana Games, a yearly event, has its roots dating back to the early 1960s.

Initially aimed at fostering closer ties among the three Guianas, it has since grown to become one of the region’s premier youth sporting events. For decades, the Games have provided a platform for young athletes to showcase their talents, while promoting cultural exchange and goodwill among the neighbouring countries.

As the 2024 edition gets underway, the spotlight will be on these young athletes, many of whom will be representing Guyana on the international stage for the first time.

Over the years, the IGG has been a Launchpad for some of the country’s top sports figures, and expectations are high that this year’s team will continue that legacy.

Guyana’s delegation is poised and ready to uphold the country’s reputation for sporting excellence, as they head into what promises to be three intense days of competition.

All eyes will be on them as they work to bring home top honours in a variety of disciplines while building lasting friendships with their fellow athletes from French Guiana and Suriname.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Guyana’s IGG team departs for French Guiana

Guyana’s IGG team departs for French Guiana

Oct 21, 2024

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Today, Guyana’s athletes embarked on their journey to French Guiana to compete in the 2024 edition of the Inter Guiana Games (IGG). The annual sporting...
Read More
Imlach named Guyana Harpy Eagles’ Captain

Imlach named Guyana Harpy Eagles’ Captain

Oct 21, 2024

Persaud, Leung pedal to victory at Percy Boyce Memorial Cycle Race

Persaud, Leung pedal to victory at Percy Boyce...

Oct 21, 2024

North Ruimveldt upsets Sparta Boss

North Ruimveldt upsets Sparta Boss

Oct 21, 2024

Asalanka, Madushka help Sri Lanka take 1-0 lead

Asalanka, Madushka help Sri Lanka take 1-0 lead

Oct 21, 2024

St Pius boot by Rosignol, Johnson’s brace propels Marian into semi …Santa Rosa, Belladrum also secure semifinals tickets

St Pius boot by Rosignol, Johnson’s brace...

Oct 20, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Is this right or wrong?

    Kaieteur News – The attendance of a sitting Head of State at the political event of a ruling party in another country... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]