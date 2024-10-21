Guyana’s IGG team departs for French Guiana

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – Today, Guyana’s athletes embarked on their journey to French Guiana to compete in the 2024 edition of the Inter Guiana Games (IGG).

The annual sporting competition will see athletes from Guyana, French Guiana, and Suriname vie for honours across seven disciplines: athletics, swimming, table tennis, futsal, chess, basketball, and volleyball.

The event, scheduled from October 24 to 26, has long been a platform for fostering regional unity and athletic excellence among the three nations.

Leading the Guyanese delegation is Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, while Dr. Karen Pilgrim, a prominent sports figure in Guyana, will serve as the Chef de Mission.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., met with the contingent at the Guyana National Stadium before their departure, offering words of encouragement and setting the tone for their participation.

Addressing the athletes, Minister Ramson challenged them to give their best, emphasizing that the Inter Guiana Games is not just an opportunity to compete but also a chance to represent their country with pride.

“This is your moment to shine,” Minister Ramson said, “The Government of Guyana is fully invested in your development, and we want you to know that this journey goes beyond winning medals.”

The Inter Guiana Games, a yearly event, has its roots dating back to the early 1960s.

Initially aimed at fostering closer ties among the three Guianas, it has since grown to become one of the region’s premier youth sporting events. For decades, the Games have provided a platform for young athletes to showcase their talents, while promoting cultural exchange and goodwill among the neighbouring countries.

As the 2024 edition gets underway, the spotlight will be on these young athletes, many of whom will be representing Guyana on the international stage for the first time.

Over the years, the IGG has been a Launchpad for some of the country’s top sports figures, and expectations are high that this year’s team will continue that legacy.

Guyana’s delegation is poised and ready to uphold the country’s reputation for sporting excellence, as they head into what promises to be three intense days of competition.

All eyes will be on them as they work to bring home top honours in a variety of disciplines while building lasting friendships with their fellow athletes from French Guiana and Suriname.