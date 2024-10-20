Latest update October 20th, 2024 12:56 AM

Volleyball Teams Unite Caribbean Players in Queens

Oct 20, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – QUEENS – For over a decade, the Morant and Berbice volleyball teams have been uniting Caribbean players of all ages at Valley Stream State Park, New York. Founded in 2010 by Guyanese player Arwin Bridgelal, the teams provide a space for competitive and recreational play, welcoming members from diverse backgrounds, including participants from India and the Dominican Republic.

The Morant and Berbice volleyball teams gather for a group photo after a thrilling match.

Named after the small village of Port Morant in Berbice, the Morant team started with local kids and has since grown to include players aged 15 to 68. While some compete in leagues, the primary focus remains on community engagement. “We play for fun, but some of these guys are professional players,” Bridgelal noted.

Players of all ages and backgrounds from various Caribbean nations unite to play volleyball.

Former under-19 professional player Javedviper Persaud, who represented Guyana, added, “It keeps you away from activities that aren’t worth it. It helps you focus mentally and physically.”

The teams play every Sunday, regardless of the weather. “If it’s above 40 degrees, we’re here,” said Bridgelal, noting that they’ve played in snowy conditions. They also host family gatherings during holidays, often combining barbecues with their volleyball matches. In summer, the teams participate in beach volleyball competitions while maintaining their presence on grass courts.

The team brings together seasoned professionals and beginners, all sharing a passion for the game

Bridgelal hopes to elevate the teams’ skills so they can compete more professionally. It invites anyone interested in joining the Morant and Berbice volleyball community to Valley Stream State Park. Newcomers are encouraged to learn the game and connect with fellow volleyball enthusiasts in a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere.

 

