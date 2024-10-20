St Pius boot by Rosignol, Johnson’s brace propels Marian into semi …Santa Rosa, Belladrum also secure semifinals tickets

Kaieteur Sports – Belladrum, Rosignol, Marian Academy, and Santa Rosa Primary have advanced to the semi-finals of the Petra-coordinated Pee Wee Under-11 Football Championship, set to take place next weekend at the Ministry of Education ground. Sponsored by Courts Optical, a brand of Unicomer Guyana Inc., the tournament has now narrowed to its final four after an intense round of quarter-final matches held yesterday.

Following three rounds of preliminary matches, the stage was set for the top eight teams to battle it out for semi-final spots. Day four of the tournament featured four exciting encounters, starting with a thrilling clash between frontrunner St. John the Baptist and Belladrum Primary. Jadon Sampson’s brilliance sealed the day as his goal in the 32th minute handed Belladrum a decisive 1-0 victory, knocking St. John the Baptist out of the competition.

In the second quarter-final, Rosignol Primary delivered a dominant performance, defeating defending champions St. Pius Primary 4-0. Abdul Kader (2), Jeremiah McDonald (1), and Timothy Rout (1) were instrumental in dismantling St. Pius’ defense. Kader opened the scoring with a perfectly executed kick from the edge of the box, while McDonald followed up with a tap-in to make it 2-0. Further strikes from Rout and Kader sealed Rosignol’s spot in the semi-finals.

The third quarter-final saw Marian Academy overcome Enterprise Primary 2-0, courtesy of Joshua Johnson’s two-goal display. Johnson wasted no time, putting Marian Academy ahead in the opening minute with a clinical finish after a quick run down the right wing. His second goal came in the 29th minute, securing Marian Academy’s place in the semi-finals.

In the final match of the day, Santa Rosa Primary clinched a 1-0 win over West Ruimveldt, thanks to a late strike by Deon Henry. Despite a strong effort from West Ruimveldt, Henry’s goal in the 23th minute proved to be the decider, sending Santa Rosa into the last four.

With the quarter-finals now concluded, Belladrum, Rosignol, Marian Academy, and Santa Rosa will gear up to compete for a place in the championship final next weekend.

The tournament is proudly supported by Courts Optical, MVP Sports, Stena Drilling, Sterling Products Limited, and Igloo Ice Cream. Organized by the Petra Organisation, the event is endorsed by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports.