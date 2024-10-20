Scotiabank named Guyana’s Best Digital Bank and cops Best Mobile Banking App Award in New York

Kaieteur News – Scotiabank has been named Guyana’s Best Consumer Digital Bank 2024 by Global Finance (New York). The Bank has also been awarded in the subcategory for the Best Mobile Banking App in the country. The Global Finance Best Digital Bank Awards winners are chosen based on entries provided by financial institutions.

Entrants are judged on the breadth of product offerings, success in migrating customers to digital platforms, acquiring and retaining new customers, and using digital technologies to improve business processes, and deliver other benefits. Sub-category winners were selected based on the relative strength and success of those web products and services. “The rapid advancements in fintech, the rise of digital currencies, and the increasing importance of cyber security are continually redefining the benchmarks for exceptional digital banking services,” said Joseph Giarraputo, founder and editorial director of Global Finance. “Global Finance’s Best Digital Bank Awards celebrate the financial institutions that are leading the way with innovative digital solutions and setting new standards in the industry.”

Nafeeza Gaffoor, Country Manager, Scotiabank Guyana commented “We’re pleased to be recognised for our digital leadership, achieving the title of the Best Digital Consumer Bank in Guyana. We have come a long way and made significant investments in our digital transformation. It’s also exciting that the newly introduced Scotia Caribbean App has been named the Best Mobile Banking App. This updated mobile App here in Guyana is part of our commitment to offering clients secure, fast and more convenient solutions, through innovative use of technology. Furthermore, our continuous automatic upgrades to the App and its enhanced security and accessibility features help clients bank anytime, anywhere.”

Scotiabank was also named the Best Digital Bank 2024 in Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago and Turks and Caicos. The Scotia Caribbean App was also named the Best Mobile Banking App in these countries, as well as in Barbados. Get more details on Global Finance’s Best Digital Bank awards.