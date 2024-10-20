Guyana’s first Creole Comedy-Detective Show, “The Granny JJ Adventures,” set for 2025

Kaieteur News – In a groundbreaking move for Guyanese culture, the first-ever creole comedy-detective television series, “The Granny JJ Adventures,” is scheduled to debut in 2025. Based on the book series “Granny JJ Adventures: Guyana’s Daily Detective,” which was published in 2017, this project is poised to bring the vibrancy of Guyanese language and culture to the screen.

The exciting announcement was made during an interview with The NewsRoom on October 10, 2024, featuring the book’s author, Joshua Cartwright. A British national, Cartwright expressed his deep appreciation for the creole language, which inspired him to publish the book series. He shared how his love for Guyana blossomed through personal connections: “About 20 years ago, I fell in love with a Guyanese woman, my wife Glenda, who is from Soesdyke. The books are based on her mother. A few years later, we came to Guyana, got married, and I just fell in love with this amazing place, the generosity of the people and the vibrancy of the culture, and the wonderful scenes.”

Cartwright’s inspiration for the series was not just his wife but also their daughter, Serafina, who was born abroad. “We thought you know what we need to make something, a story book so that she could enjoy learning about her heritage and that’s how the first book came about,” He explained.

The comedic narrative revolves around an elderly creole-speaking grandmother who resides on the East Bank of Demerara, in Soesdyke. Disturbed by the rise in petty crime and societal changes in her community, she decides to take action. “She sees an increase in thieving and feels she can’t just sit back. So she picks herself up and becomes Guyana’s daily detective—the most unlikely detective you could imagine,” Cartwright described.

The series incorporates various local sayings and expressions, such as “lix like peas,” which he believes can help families bond over shared experiences. “It gives people and the family a chance to pull together and talk about the aspects of Guyana from when they were growing up”, he noted.

Joining the interview was popular Guyanese singer and songwriter Melissa “Vanilla” Roberts, who is involved in the project as a Line Producer. She emphasized the importance of the show being rooted in Guyanese experiences. “What I love most about this project is how naturally Guyanese it is. It’s like when you talk about the stories in it, it’s like you could see yourself living that,” Roberts said.”

Roberts also highlighted the show’s potential to educate younger audiences about Guyanese culture and history. “The younger generation I don’t think that they have experienced this life and I like that this project is a really good way to introduce the past to them in a fun way. They like to watch television, Facebook, and Netflix. And these things and I feel it’s like a fun way for them to learn about the past and the history and culturally how we were,” she asserted. Her confidence in the project’s success is palpable as she anticipates a warm reception from viewers in 2025.

Notably, the series features both local actors and an international crew, blending talent to create an authentic yet globally appealing production. “ I feel that this is definitely a project sponsors need to get on board with,” Robert urged. And the Guyanese people, I know they are going to get on board it because of the fact it just genuine Guyanese, the singer concluded.

As “The Granny JJ Adventures” gears up for its launch, it promises not only to entertain but also to celebrate the rich tapestry of Guyanese culture for generations to come.