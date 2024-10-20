Latest update October 20th, 2024 12:49 AM

Greene, Siland impress on opening night – El Salvador's Pineda win Pro Card

Oct 20, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana ‘s Rawle Greene and Remalton Siland kept the Golden Arrowhead flying high as the Central America & Caribbean Body Building & Fitness Championships opened last night, at the National Cultural Centre.

Greene appearing in the Men’s Classic Masters Open claimed gold ahead of Bonaire’s Jose Saleh, while Siland duplicated Green’s performance by snatching the top prize in the Men’s Fitness category, edging out Bahamas’ Alexander Kemp and El Salvador’s Daniel Gutierrez.

Greene the returned to grab silver in the Men’s Classic Body Building senior Over 175cms, falling behind Antigua & Barbuda’s Travon Giddings, while Barbados Jurad Mason claimed the bronze.

However, the night belonged to El Salvador’s Edgar Pineda, who in addition to winning gold in the Overall Men’s Classic Body Building also achieved Pro Card status.

Pineda was not finished as he duplicated that performance with gold in the Men’s Physique.

Other winners included Amalia Araniva of El Salvador, who grabbed gold in the Women’s Artistic Fitness ahead of Deborah Martin of Mexico.

Barbados’ Leanna Carter won the Women’s Physique beating into second place Trinidad & Tobago’s Angela Campbell, while Barbados Danielle Holder beat Mexicans Marisol Ramos and Maria Villegas in that order in the Women’s Body Fitness Masters Over 35 years.

Another Barbadian Tyrell Forde Was in winner’s row when he bulldozed his way to the Muscular Men’s Physique title ahead of Jazzdany Peralta of Costa Rica.

Men’s Games Classic saw Nicaragua’s Maxwell Vallejos beat El Salvador’s Mario Rodriguez and Mexico’s Julian De Rosas in that order.

Barbados’ Kirk Bovell the won the Men’s Classic Physique Master Open.

The full results will be published in the next edition.

