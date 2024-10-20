CH&PA warns against illegal sale of land at Mocha/Arcadia

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Housing and Water (MoHW) –The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) on Saturday said that it has been made aware of reports that plots of land within the informal settlement at Mocha/Arcadia, East Bank Demerara (EBD) are being sold/allocated by operatives of the Mocha / Arcadia Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) and opposition elements.

In a statement to the media, the CH&PA made it clear that the sale of the plots of land at Mocha/Arcadia is illegal.

“We wish to make it unequivocally clear that such actions are illegal. MoHW/CH&PA will not recognize any sale or transfer of these lands by unauthorized individuals or entities. We hereby issue a formal warning to those engaged in the illegal sale of these lands to immediately cease such activities. Likewise, persons attempting to purchase these lands are cautioned that any such transactions will be deemed null and void. MoHW/CH&PA has been actively working to regularize the informal settlement in Mocha/Arcadia,” the statement said.

The CH&PA said that in November 2022 it conducted a comprehensive inventory, identifying over 300 occupied and unoccupied structures.

“In 2023, residents also met with the Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Sonia Parag, who was Minister of Public Service at the time. The land in question is under the jurisdiction of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), and CH&PA has been engaging with NICIL to facilitate the transfer of this land. In fact, the block plan for three parcels of land is being prepared and is in the transfer process. This is a critical step in the regularization process, which will enable residents to obtain legal ownership of the land,” the agency which falls under the Ministry of Housing and Water (MoHW).

Further, the Authority warned that “any sale of this land by local government bodies, individuals, or entities other than the MoHW /CH&PA or NICIL is illegal and will not be recognized.”

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and to report any illegal activities related to the sale of these lands. The Ministry remains committed to ensuring the proper and lawful distribution of land in accordance with national regulations,” the statement said.