Against all odds: Lyndel Johnson now one of Guyana’s newest attorneys

…to specialise in corporate, human rights law

Kaieteur News – Twenty-nine-year-old, Lyndel Johnson defied all odds to complete her studies in law and was last week admitted to practice at the local bar.

Her petition was presented by attorney-at-law, Ronald Burch-Smith before Justice Peter Hugh.

Johnson, the daughter of Member of Parliament, Maureen Philadelphia competed her Legal Education Certificate at the Eugene Dupuch Law School in the Bahamas after graduating from the University of Guyana with her law degree.

In an interview with The WaterFalls she related that her studies and success came after much challenge. She was not selected in the 25 students from Guyana who made it to Hugh Wooding Law School to do her LEC, but was given a shot at it at a higher price at the Eugene Dupuch Law School.

“I didn’t make the cut for Hugh Wooding given their quota system, but the opportunity came for the Bahamas and I grabbed it,” Johnson said.

She was among six Guyanese students from her batch that pursued studies in the island. “We had no other choice, it is more expensive to study in the Bahamas, it is cheaper at Hugh Wooding in Trinidad, but God worked things out for me and here I am today,” she said.

Asked which area of the law she will focus on, Johnson said human rights and corporate law. “When I think how our country is developing with the oil boom and more and more investors are pouring in, I need to develop my skills in corporate law. I want to be able to help my country…”

She said too that she has a passion for helping people and fighting for justice and as such, she also wants to focus her attention in human rights law. Though, ultimately Johnson said she will open her own law firm and pursue her interests, she would like to get her early grounding, working for the state.

Gratitude

Meanwhile, at her bar call, Johnson was loud in praise to God and her family. “Today is a day of immense gratitude and reflection, as I am filled with a deep sense of accomplishment as I stand before you, having received my Legal Education Certificate. First and foremost, I want to give thanks to God. It is through His mercies, and grace that I have made it this far. There were so many moments when I felt overwhelmed, moments when anxiety threatened to overtake me, but God’s presence gave me the peace and perseverance I needed to push through,” she said.

“Without His hand guiding me, I truly would not be standing here today. To my mom, my dad, my brother Patrice and my sister Laquana I want to express my deepest thanks. Your unwavering support has been my foundation throughout this journey,” she added.

Touching on her upbringing the young attorney said she grew up in the historic village of Victoria on the East Coast of Demerara with her mother and two siblings.

The new lawyer related “With my mom, being an educator, I was fortunate enough to grow up in a home filled with learning and the drive to advance academically.”

Johnson attended Sacred Heart Primary School then Richard Ishmael Secondary School. During her secondary schooling, Johnson said she was geared towards science and was even placed in the science stream. “In fact, becoming a lawyer wasn’t part of my original plan, I wanted to be a forensic scientist…However, after completing secondary school, I started working as a legal clerk, and that experience sparked a change of heart.”

Johnson detailed that her journey in achieving her Bachelor’s of law degree was not without its challenges, noting that she taught at Ann’s Grove Secondary School for a while to help fund her studies and then later worked at the Ministry of Natural Resources, “where I had the privilege of meeting an amazing group of people who have been an incredible blessing in my life. Their support and camaraderie have truly enriched my journey.”

She noted too that there were many moments when she contemplated dropping out, especially when her mother was diagnosed with cancer and had to undergo surgery and radiation therapy. “Even during that time, she maintained faith and cautioned me not to do the same. After her recovery I had the belief that everything will go smoothly moving forward.”

However, COVID-19 struck, Johnson said making everything even more difficult. Nevertheless, with faith I persevered and completed my LLB and later took on an independent course to earn my certificate in Evidence and Advocacy for Summary Courts Prosecutors.”

“As I stand here, I am filled with immense gratitude for everyone who has been a part of it,” Johnson told those present at her bar call.

“The challenges, triumphs, friendships, and lessons learned have all shaped who I am today, and to each of you—thank you for being part of my story and helping me achieve this milestone.”

“As the first in my family to be admitted to the bar, this achievement is not just a personal milestone but a collective one, shared by everyone who has supported me along the way,” she said

“It represents the sacrifices of my parents, the encouragement of my loved ones, and the unwavering faith of those who believed in me, even when the path seemed uncertain. This accomplishment stands as a testament to their love, strength, and the importance of community in achieving one’s dreams. Together, we have reached this point, and for that, I am deeply grateful,” the new lawyer added.

To those just starting their journey, she advised:” remember that no matter how difficult it may seem, with faith in God and the support of those around you, everything is possible. Even in the face of anxiety or doubt, you can overcome and achieve great things.”